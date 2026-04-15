NFHS Approves Swimming & Diving Rule Changes for 2026-27

Beginning with the 2026-27 school year, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) is giving high school state associations the ability to reshape championship diving formats — a move designed to address shrinking participation numbers.

New Flexibility for Championship Meets

Under newly approved Rule 9-4-2h, states will now have the option to both increase the number of qualifiers advancing to semifinal rounds and adjust the total number of dives performed during their championship meets.

The change stems from a growing concern within the sport that fewer student-athletes are participating in diving. By reducing the number of required dives, state associations believe they can lower barriers to entry and expand opportunities for newcomers.

“The exception within the rule is tightly crafted and limited to state association championship competition,” said Sandy Searcy, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Swimming and Diving Rules Committee. “It allows states to address their own needs without impacting national consistency during the regular season.”

Addressing Participation Decline in Diving

Diving has faced participation challenges in recent years, prompting the NFHS Swimming and Diving Rules Committee to prioritize flexibility at the state level.

Rather than implementing a one-size-fits-all national rule, the NFHS is empowering individual state associations to make decisions based on local conditions. This is similar to how states already handle scheduling and event structures in other sports.

The goal is to keep diving viable and accessible while maintaining competitive integrity at the championship level.

Tech and Uniform Rules Updated

In addition to the diving changes, the NFHS approved updates to equipment and uniform regulations.

A clarification to Rule 3-3-4b(2) states that bonded or taped seams on swimsuits are no longer subject to permeability requirements, aligning high school standards with those used by World Aquatics.

Meanwhile, new language in Rules 3-5-1 and 3-5-2 bans athletes from wearing any audio or video devices, including microphones or cameras, during competition.

Stroke Rules Aligned with Modern Trends

The committee also made adjustments to rules governing butterfly and freestyle events.

New language allows swimmers to be fully submerged after passing the 5-yard (or 5-meter) mark approaching the finish. This shift reflects evolving techniques seen at higher levels of the sport.

Leadership Emphasizes Collaboration

NFHS officials credited the committee’s collaborative approach in shaping the updates.

Rod Garman, committee chair and assistant executive director of the Kansas State High School Activities Association, praised the group’s expertise and commitment to education-based athletics.

“The listening and respect for one another is paramount when making such important decisions,” Garman said.

Participation Numbers Remain Strong Overall

Despite challenges in diving, swimming and diving continues to rank among the most popular high school sports in the country.

According to the NFHS 2024-25 Participation Survey:

Boys swimming and diving ranks 10th nationally with 119,102 participants across 8,105 schools

Girls swimming and diving ranks 9th with 138,303 participants in 8,465 schools