Girls High School Wrestling Gets Major Health Boost With New Body Fat Rule Change

In one of the most significant health-focused rule changes in recent high school sports history, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has increased the minimum body fat percentage for female wrestlers from 12% to 19%, beginning with the 2026-27 season.

A Landmark Change for Girls Wrestling

The adjustment is designed to promote safety, especially for athletes cutting weight, particularly those aiming to compete in lower weight classes. The change was one of 18 recommendations approved following the NFHS Wrestling Rules Committee’s March meeting in Indianapolis.

Backed by research from the National Wrestling Coaches Association and supported by the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, the decision addresses growing concern about unhealthy weight-loss practices in the sport.

“This is a huge victory for girls involved in high school wrestling,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports. “Now, girls will not be forced to go through unhealthy weight-loss efforts, and it allows them to be their natural selves.”

Expanding Opportunities and Protecting Athletes

The increase in minimum body fat percentage is expected to have ripple effects across the sport, particularly for athletes in higher weight classes. By discouraging extreme weight cuts, the rule aims to improve overall health while also making wrestling more accessible.

Participation in girls wrestling continues to surge nationwide. According to the latest NFHS data, more than 74,000 girls compete in high school wrestling across over 8,000 schools, making it one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

Officials believe the new standard will further accelerate that growth by creating a healthier competitive environment.

New Injury and Bleeding Recovery Rules

Another key update addresses injury and bleeding situations during matches. Beginning next season, wrestlers who are injured or bleeding due to illegal holds, unnecessary roughness, unsportsmanlike conduct, or an opponent’s false start, will now be granted up to two minutes of recovery time.

Previously, athletes could be forced into extended and potentially unsafe situations before a match was stopped.

The revised rule ensures competitors are not penalized for injuries caused by their opponent.

Clarifying Stalling Calls on the Edge

The NFHS also made changes to how stalling is officiated, particularly near the boundary lines of the mat.

Starting in 2026-27, referees will be required to clearly indicate the reason for stopping action when wrestlers go out of bounds in the neutral position. Officials must now state whether the stoppage was due to stalling or if legitimate wrestling action was occurring.

Additional Rule Updates to Know

Several other notable changes were approved as part of the annual rules review:

New guidelines for properly fitted tooth and mouth protectors

Flexibility for teams to conduct weigh-ins together when practical

Referees will now signal and vocalize the five-second count

Byes will no longer count toward match limits or a wrestler’s official record