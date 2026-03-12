NFHS Updates High School Spirit Rules for 2026-27 Season With Safety and Skill Progression in Focus

High school cheer and dance teams will see several rule adjustments beginning in the 2026-27 season as the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) approved updates designed to improve clarity while maintaining a strong focus on athlete safety.

The NFHS Spirit Rules Committee recommended eight rule changes and two updated definitions during its February 8-10 meeting in Orlando, Florida. All proposals were later approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

NFHS officials said the updates reflect the sport’s natural progression while reinforcing safety standards for the more than 200,000 students who participate nationwide.

“While participant safety remains the most significant priority for the NFHS Spirit Rules Committee, we are also working diligently to ensure that rules and expectations are consistent between similar skills,” said Chris Paulson, NFHS director of performing arts and sports and liaison to the committee. “This year’s rule changes reflect current trends and incorporate input from across the country, all while maintaining a commitment to safety and education.”

Changes to Inversions and Braced Flips

One of the most notable updates involves Rule 2-3-5, which governs inversions in cheer routines.

Previously, a braced flip required athletes to maintain a hand-to-hand or arm connection. The new language now allows either a hand-to-hand/arm or a hand-to-foot/feet connection during the stunt.

However, the rule includes additional safety parameters. If the only connection during a braced flip is hand-to-foot, the top person is not allowed to perform any twists. In addition, the bracer must be in a double-based prep position with a spotter present, and the athlete performing the flip must be caught by the original bases.

The change is designed to maintain safety while giving teams more flexibility in how they execute modern stunt sequences.

Expanded Twisting in Release Stunts

Another adjustment affects release stunts and tosses.

Rule 2-5-6c now allows a single twist during a vertical release from an extended position to another extended position. Previously, only a quarter turn was permitted.

NFHS officials described the update as a logical progression of skill development since athletes are already permitted to perform a full twist from prep level to extended level.

Dismount Adjustments in Cheer and Dance

New rule language also addresses dismounts in both cheer and dance routines.

Rules 2-7-8d (cheer) and 3-7-8d (dance) now allow a quarter twist in all dismounts to catchers who are not the original bases.

The change allows a forward-facing top athlete to perform a cradle dismount to new catchers positioned to the side, creating a common pyramid visual without increasing the level of risk.

Additional Safety Clarifications

Several other rule modifications were adopted to provide clearer guidance for coaches and judges.

Among them:

Bracers in pyramid braced flips may now release the top athlete or move to a loading position if the stunt ends horizontally at prep level.

Catchers who are not the original bases cannot be performing another skill when assisting a non-release stunt transition.

Athletes are prohibited from passing over the torso of another top person or bracer during braced release transitions.

Single-based stunts transitioning from vertical to horizontal must have at least two catchers.

Dance rules now clarify that when footwear is required, dancers must wear shoes on both feet.

Updated Definitions to Reduce Confusion

The committee also revised definitions for two key terms: “Loading Position/Load” and “Tumbling.”

The updated loading position definition clarifies that a top athlete must be supported under the feet below the bases’ shoulder level. The rule also confirms the position can be used during transitions and not just at the beginning of a stunt.

Meanwhile, the revised tumbling definition clarifies that the term refers specifically to hip-over-head skills performed without base support that begin and end on the performing surface. The change helps distinguish tumbling from other acrobatic movements such as seat rolls or side rolls that are not inverted.

A Growing High School Activity

Spirit remains one of the most widely participated activities in high school athletics.

According to the latest NFHS High School Athletics Participation Survey, spirit ranks as the sixth-most popular sport for girls in the United States, with 206,262 participants at 8,465 schools.

The complete list of rule changes will be posted on the NFHS website. The print edition of the 2026-27 Spirit Rules Book will be available in late May, with the digital version released at the same time through NFHS Digital.