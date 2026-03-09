NFHS 2026 Hall of Fame Class Includes Patrick Willis, Joe Carter and Iconic Stars from Five Sports

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHSA) has unveiled its 2026 National High School Hall of Fame class, and it is loaded with names that helped define greatness long before they became household names.

Headlining the 12-member class are five former standout athletes: baseball great Joe Carter, football legend Patrick Willis, volleyball stars Alisha Glass Childress and Jordan Larson, and girls ice hockey trailblazer Krissy Wendell-Pohl. They will be inducted June 29 during the 43rd National High School Hall of Fame ceremony at the 107th NFHS Summer Meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The full class also includes three championship coaches, two longtime contest officials, one influential state association administrator and one nationally respected fine arts educator.

With this year’s group, the National High School Hall of Fame grows to 552 total inductees.

Joe Carter and Patrick Willis Lead Athlete Headliners

Few Hall of Fame classes can match the crossover star power of this one.

Carter, remembered by many for his dramatic walk-off home run that won the 1993 World Series for the Toronto Blue Jays, was a spectacular four-sport athlete at Millwood High School in Oklahoma City. Before starring in Major League Baseball, Carter dominated on the diamond, helped lead Millwood basketball to multiple state titles, starred as a quarterback in football and even captured a state title in the long jump.

Willis built his legacy at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central in Tennessee, where he was far more than a future NFL linebacker. He was a dominant two-way football force, a standout basketball scorer and a baseball all-district selection. His high school career set the tone for what became an elite run at Ole Miss, with the San Francisco 49ers and eventually the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Volleyball Royalty And a Hockey Pioneer Join the Class

The 2026 class also features two of the most decorated volleyball players ever to come out of the high school ranks.

Glass Childress turned Leland High School in Michigan into a national name, finishing with still-standing national career records for kills and aces while also earning all-state honors in basketball. She later won three NCAA championships at Penn State, earned Olympic bronze with Team USA and has remained deeply connected to the sport as both a pro and coach.

Larson, one of Nebraska’s all-time greats, became a prep sensation at Logan View High School before launching a legendary college and international career. Her résumé includes NCAA success at Nebraska and four Olympic appearances with the United States, highlighted by a gold medal in Tokyo and Olympic MVP honors.

Wendell-Pohl rounds out the athlete group after one of the most explosive high school runs in girls hockey history. At Park Center High School in Minnesota, she rewrote the record book with her scoring and helped elevate the profile of girls hockey statewide. She went on to star at the University of Minnesota, win Olympic medals and carve out a place among the sport’s all-time greats.

Championship Coaches Honored for Decades of Dominance

The coaching contingent is just as impressive.

Jan Barker built Amarillo High into a Texas volleyball powerhouse, winning 10 state championships and more than 1,100 matches in a remarkable career. David Gentry became the winningest football coach in North Carolina history, piling up 426 career victories and nine state titles, most notably during his long tenure at Murphy High School.

Flo Valdez, whose career spanned both New Mexico and Texas, made her mark in multiple sports while becoming especially known for volleyball excellence. She finished with more than 1,000 career volleyball wins and also contributed at the state and national levels through extensive service to coaching organizations and the NFHS.

Officials and Leadership Personnel Also Recognized

The Hall of Fame class reaches beyond athletes and coaches, honoring those who shaped high school activity programs from other essential roles.

Burney Jenkins of Kentucky is recognized for 50 years of service as a football, basketball and baseball official, as well as a leader in assigning and mentoring officials. Mary Lou Thimas of Massachusetts is being honored for an astonishing 60-year officiating career in field hockey and girls lacrosse, along with her decades of mentorship and advocacy for girls sports.

Former Alabama High School Athletic Association executive director Steve Savarese joins the class after helping guide the AHSAA through a period of growth and innovation from 2007 to 2021. Craig Ihnen, the longtime leader of the Iowa High School Speech Association, is honored for his decades of work elevating speech, debate and theatre while also bridging arts and athletics in the high school space.

A Class That Reflects the Full Impact of High School Sports

The 2026 NFHS National High School Hall of Fame class is a reminder that the high school level remains the foundation for greatness.

Some inductees became global sports icons. Others built dynasties, mentored generations or strengthened the structure of education-based activities from behind the scenes. Together, they represent the best of what high school sports and performing arts can produce: excellence, leadership, longevity and lasting influence.

This class is not only about fame after high school. It is about what these men and women meant while they were there, and how those years helped shape legacies that still resonate today.

2026 NFHS Hall of Fame Class

Athletes

Joe Carter, Oklahoma - Baseball, Basketball, Football, Track

Alisha Glass Childress, Michigan - Volleyball

Jordan Larson, Nebraska - Volleyball

Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Minnesota - Ice Hockey

Patrick Willis, Tennessee - Baseball, Basketball, Football

Coaches

Jan Barker, Texas - Volleyball

Devid Gentry, North Carolina - Football

Flo Valdez, New Mexico & Texas - Basketball, Track, Volleyball

Officials

Burney Jenkins, Kentucky - Baseball, Basketball, Kentucky

Mary Lou Thimas, Massachusetts - Field Hockey

Administrators