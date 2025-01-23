Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: Montverde Academy (Florida) back to No. 1
The 2024-25 high school girls basketball season is near the end of January — and High School on SI is revising its order of the best teams in the nation.
And it's back to where it started, with preseason favorite Montverde Academy of Florida vaulting back to the No. 1 spot.
Montverde Academy moved up thanks to ex-No. 1 Long Island Lutheran's loss to IMG Academy, plus the Eagles' impressive wins over Tennessee state champion Bradley Central and well-traveled Texas charter school Faith Family. Next up are Ontario Christian (California) and Bishop McNamara (Maryland).
SBLive/SI's girls basketball rankings will highlight teams affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state in which it resides, or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state as well as some of the country's top prep schools and basketball academies.
Find the complete breakdown of the latest SBLive/SI Power 25 national girls basketball rankings below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by Todd Milles based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country. Reach Todd on Twitter (@ManyHatsMilles) or email him at todd@scorebooklive.com.
TOP 25 NATIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
2024-25 record: 16-1 | TEAM PAGE
Yes, there is still work remaining in its home state, but Eagles are back in driver's seat, especially after recent convincing home wins over Bradley Central (80-59) and Faith Family (70-48).
2. Ontario Christian (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 23-1 | TEAM PAGE
Is guard Kaleena Smith (23.1 ppg, 8.0 apg) a leading national player of the year candidate? Sure looks like it. Wherever she goes, she impresses. So do the Knights.
3. Bishop McNamara (Md.)
2024-25 record: 14-1 | TEAM PAGE
On 10-game winning streak since lone loss to Mater Dei at NIKE Tournament of Champions — with national-caliber wins over Clackamas, Grandview, Westtown, St. John's and Bishop Ireton.
4. Sidwell Friends (DC)
2024-25 record: 13-1 | TEAM PAGE
Is jury still out on Quakers? Only loss is to defending national champion Etiwanda, and there is still room to climb with two games remaining against Bullis — and February date with Long Island Lutheran.
5. Mater Dei (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 21-2 | TEAM PAGE
On 10-game winning streak, all by double-digit margins, this is legitimate national title contender with star power (Addie Deal, Kaeli Wynn, Amaya Williams). Fun group on a mission.
6. Etiwanda (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 16-4 | TEAM PAGE
Well, look who is back? They've won 12 games in a row, and just ended Incarnate Word's all-time record winning streak of 141 games at the Hoophall Classic. Puff Morris has been on a heater,
7. IMG Academy (Fla.)
2024-25 record: 14-3 | TEAM PAGE
Hit a season benchmark by taking down previous No. 1 Long Island Lutheran (70-54), and is playing its best ball right now. Ends regular season with games against Montverde and DME Academy.
8. Long Island Lutheran (NY)
2024-25 record: 12-1 | TEAM PAGE
Losing leader Savvy Swords (knee) has been a huge blow, not only to lineup, but to national championship hopes — especially after first loss to IMG Academy. Uphill climb.
9. Morris Catholic (NJ)
2024-25 record: 13-0 | TEAM PAGE
Survived a few close calls, including win over NIKE TOC winner Archbishop Mitty (61-57). Point guard Mia Pauldo (18.8 ppg) coming up on 2,000 career points (1,866).
10. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 17-1 | TEAM PAGE
Will have to wait for CIF playoffs to claim signature victory — and will have ample opportunities to ascend with the other three California contenders in play. All sets up for a Jerzy Robinson party.
11. Clackamas (Ore.)
2024-25 record: 11-2 | TEAM PAGE
USC signee Jazzy Davidson just moved past ex-ABL star Cindy Brown for No. 2 all-time in Oregon high school scoring. Laid-back star having fantastic senior season for Class 6A favorites.
12. Hebron Christian (Ga.)
2024-25 record: 18-1 | TEAM PAGE
Defeated Dr. Phillips at the Hoophall Classic, and is now set up to run the table for a 17th Georgia state championship for longtime coach Jan Azar. Likely a top-10 national finisher.
13. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.)
2024-25 record: 10-1 | TEAM PAGE
Made history by winning 141st game in a row — a national high school record. Streak ended with very competitive Hoophall Classic loss to defending national champion Etiwanda.
14. Bradley Central (Tenn.)
2024-25 record: 19-1 | TEAM PAGE
Had everything in place to make big jump up traveling for showdown at Montverde — and fell badly, 80-59, after holding an early nine-point lead. Loss snapped 38-game winning streak.
15. Johnston (Iowa)
2024-25 record: 14-0 | TEAM PAGE
Rematch at Dowling Catholic at end of week could be Dragons' make-or-break encounter to remain squarely in national rankings. Currently on a 43-game winning streak.
16. Princess Anne (Va.)
2024-25 record: 14-0 | TEAM PAGE
After a run of blowout victories, Cavaliers finally got test from Osbourn Park — a game in which they trailed well into the fourth quarter before Jizelle James' 3-pointers lifted them to 64-56 win.
17. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 12-3 | TEAM PAGE
Since losing All-American forward McKenna Woliczko (knee), team has gone 4-3 — with losses to Ontario Christian, Sidwell Friends and Morris Catholic. Fallen out of national title race.
18. Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.)
2024-25 record: 19-0 | TEAM PAGE
Behind Maya Makalusky, seems likely Royals will complete unbeaten run through regular season — and stay on pace for best national finish ever. Not bad for a program that won first state title in 2019.
19. Lawrence Central (Ind.)
2024-25 record: 19-1 | TEAM PAGE
Even with loss to Hamilton Southeastern, many feel Bears are still top squad in Indiana. Just defeated Ohio power Purcell Marian (62-56) after convincing rematch win over Lawrence North.
20. Clovis West (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 22-0 | TEAM PAGE
UNLV signee Alexis Swillis and the Golden Eagles continue to serve notice, and let folks know there is a fifth program in California ready to make serious noise in the upcoming CIF playoffs.
21. Westtown (Pa.)
2024-25 record: 16-3 | TEAM PAGE
Has put rough December stretch (three losses in nine days) firmly in rear-view mirror, especially after big win over previous No. 18 Bishop Ireton (63-52) during current eight-game winning streak.
22. Conway (Ark.)
2024-25 record: 21-1 | TEAM PAGE
Riding a 15-game winning streak, the Wampus Cats have crawled back into the national rankngs for first time since 2023 as Central Arkansas signee Emerie Bohanon just cracked 1,000 career points.
23. Putnam City North (Okla.)
2024-25 record: 17-1 | TEAM PAGE
Started its season with win over Texas state champion Duncanville, and has rolled to nearly unscathed showing, losing late to Norman. Auburn signee Brandie Harrod has led the way.
24. Bishop Ireton (Va.)
2024-25 record: 15-3 | TEAM PAGE
Even with losses to Bishop McNamara and Westtown, Cardinals' resume still too good to discard them from Top 25, led by seniors Nyla Brooks and Amirah Anderson.
25. Legion Prep (Texas)
2024-25 record: 19-6 | TEAM PAGE
Race for "Best in Texas" is far from settled, but has some dominant stretches with big victories, including one over Westtown in winning eight of past nine games. And Montverde is next up.
BUBBLE
Blue Valley North (Kan.)
Bullis (Md.)
Cypress Springs (Texas(
DME Academy (Fla.)
Duncanville (Texas)
Faith Family (Texas)
Grandview (Colo.)
Langston Hughes (Ga.)
Lyons (Ill.)
Purcell Marian (Ohio)
Red Bank Catholic (NJ)
Ridgeline (Utah)
St. John's (Washington, DC)
Winston Salem Christian National (NC)
Winter Haven (Fla.)
