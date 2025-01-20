California girls basketball team snaps Incarnate Word’s 141-game winning streak at Hoophall Classic
SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — The last time the Incarnate Word girls basketball team lost, the world had no idea what was coming.
The Red Knights last suffered defeat on February 8, 2020. Less than a month later, the COVID-19 pandemic stunned the globe. It’s hard to believe, but that was nearly five years ago. Four years, 11 months and 12 days ago, to be exact.
All good things must come to an end — no matter how long they’ve stayed intact.
The Etiwanda girls basketball team snapped Incarnate Word’s 141-game winning streak with a 74-65 win at the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Monday morning. The winning streak lasted 1808 days.
“The girls knew about the streak,” Etiwanda coach Stan Delus said with a smirk. “But our motivation has really come from getting better. We lost some games early and feel somewhat written off becauase we aren’t (ranked) No. 1.”
Delus continued: “We hear the chatter, like ‘we’re done’ — we don’t appreciate that.”
Aliyaha “Puff” Morris, a Cal commit, led the Eagles (16-4) with 26 points, five rebound and four assists on 8 of 19 shooting with four (of seven) 3-pointers and eight (of nine) free throws. Aliyah Phillips had 16 points and seven rebounds. Grace Knox (LSU) notched 13 points and 12 rebounds with four blocks.
Morris was named game MVP.
“Toughness. Grit. IQ. The ability to attack at her size. Can take a shot at any moment,” Delus said. “She’s been the heartbeat of our team for four years.”
Incarnate Word’s Nevaeh Caffey (an Indiana commit) led all scorers with 32 points.
Etiwanda held a 58-54 lead with 4:33 to play before Morris was fouled shooting a 3-pointer. Her three free throws extended the Eagles’ lead to 61-54. Knox later made back-to-back baskets that helped to seal the victory — converting a lay-in and knocking down a corner 3-pointer in consecutive possessions to create a 68-60 lead with less than two minutes to play.
The victory is an impressive one as Etiwanda heads back to California to finish the regular season with a third CIF State Open Division title in mind.
“(Puff) is going to finish the way she wants to, and I’m going to let her do that,” Delus said of his senior point guard Morris.