Top 25 National high school softball rankings (5/22/2025)
It's that time of the year to break out the aluminum bats and head to softball complexes as the high school regular season is fully underway across the country and each state is beginning to wind down into the postseason or are in the playoffs currently.
Who are the best teams in the country, though, as we hit the home stretch?
Melissa (Texas) despite dropping their first game, continues to own the top spot in our weekly rankings, followed by South Carolina's Summersville in our High School On SI's tenth set of national high school softball rankings. Several new teams join the ranks, including undefeated Taunton out of Massachusetts.
Take a look and chime in on our at our Top 25 national high school softball rankings, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 national high school softball rankings
May 22, 2025
1. Melissa (Texas)
Record: 37-1
Previous ranking: 1
Yes, we know the Melissa Cardinals lost their first game in nearly 50 tries. No, we don't take them out of the top spot in the country because they ended up defeating Lake Belton in a best of 3-series to move on in Texas' Class 5A, Division I postseason.
2. Summersville (South Carolina)
Record: 32-0
Previous ranking: 2
Sitting right behind Melissa, ready to take over the top spot if they slip up are the Green Wave. Summersville has continued their undefeated ways throughout the SCHSL Class 5A, Division I playoffs this spring.
3. Barbers Hill (Texas)
Record: 32-3
Previous ranking: 4
The Eagles have been one of the Lone Star State's top ball clubs right behind Melissa and are currenly on a 7-game win streak. The Eagles are preparing for a best of three series when they take on Smithson Valley in this weekend's Class 5A, Division I championship.
4. Orange Beach (Alabama)
Record: 47-2
Previous ranking: 4
18 straight victories led Orange Beach back to the promise land and winning Alabama's Class 4A state championship, defeating Curry in a 9-2 decision. The Makos entered the season as one of the country's best and conclude their spring campaign putting a bow on 2025.
5. Doral Academy (Florida)
Record: 29-1
Previous ranking: 5
Since a April 5th loss to Orange Beach, the Firebirds have reeled off 10 straight victories. Now the Firebirds set their sights on winning Florida's Class 6A state championship and it all begins when they take on Bloomingdale Friday morning in Clermont. A victory would solidify Doral Academy as Florida's top team of '25.
6. Lake Creek (Texas)
Record: 32-0
Previous ranking: 7
Lake Creek is one of a mere few teams out of Texas that still has an undefeated record to this point as the postseason rolls on in the Lone Star State. The Lions soundly defeated Nederland, 9-1, in the Class 5A, Division II playoffs.
7. Coahoma (Texas)
Record: 32-0
Previous ranking: 8
Texas has continued to own nearly half of the top 10 on a weekly basis, with Coahoma bumping up a spot from the No. 8 slot to 7. The undefeated Bulldogs have only yielded a mere 21 runs through 32 games.
8. Canyon Del Oro (California)
Record: 28-1
Previous ranking: 10
One of the top hitters out on the West Coast has been Golden Eagles' senior Abby Davidson, who has been on a tear of things lately. Davidson has belted 14 home runs, nine doubles, three triples and driven in 42 runs.
9. Calvary Christian (Florida)
Record: 30-1
Previous ranking: 13
Previous ranking: 11
Back at the mountain top against out of the Sunshine State are the Warriors, as they capped another season with a state championship. Calvary Christian defeated North Bay Haven, 6-4, to clinch Florida's Class 2A state championship.
10. Montverde Academy (Florida)
Record: 27-3
Previous ranking: 6
For all the good that the Eagles had done throughout the 2025 season, it all came to an end when they lost to Ocala Trinity Catholic in the Class 2A playoffs. The loss ended Montverde Academy's bid to repeat as state champions, but this team is young and will be right back in the national conversation come 2026.
11. Inspiration Academy (Florida)
Record: 23-6
Previous ranking: 11
So why do the Lions move up despite not having played in little over a week? The body of work throughout the regular season speaks for itself, with Inspiration Academy having played of the country's toughest teams around, standing toe-to-toe with Montverde Academy. The Lions' season has concluded since they are a independent team.
12. Thompson (Alabama)
Record: 47-6
Previous ranking: 12
One of the Alabama's top teams is the Warriors as they have had some impressive victories, with one of the latest being over Orange Beach, 4-0. Thompson ended up losing in a rematch to Orange Beach, 7-0. The Warriors ended up winning seven games in a row, en route to defeating Tuscaloosa County, 9-0, for the Class 7A state championship.
13. La Salle Academy (Rhode Island)
Record: 21-1
Previous ranking: 9
The nationally-ranked Rams had gone 16 games as an undefeated this season, before losing their first game against Taunton (Massachusetts). La Salle Academy are the prohibitive favorite in this year’s RIIL championship, has unmatched roster depth, a winning pedigree, and little weakness in its game. The Rams bounced back from the loss to Taunton by defeating Rhode Island's second-best squad, Pilgrim, 5-4, earlier this week.
14. Neshannock (Pennsylvania)
Record: 20-0
Previous ranking: 14
The Lancers are coming off a 26-0 season, winning Pennsylvania's Class 2A state championship in 2024. Neshannock has given up only 22 runs this season as they have reeled off 20 straight wins to start. Addy Frye has been dominant on the mound for the Lancers, owning a 18-0 record, 0.78 earned run average and 168 strikeouts.
15. Bishop O'Connell (Virginia)
Record: 20-0
Previous ranking: 15
Out of the DMV, the Knights have been playing really well after making their debut into the rankings a few weeks ago. Senior pitcher Bri Lencz leads the pitching staff with a 9-0 record, 2.36 earned run average with 87 strikeouts through fourteen appearances.
16. Calvary Baptist Academy (Louisiana)
Record: 37-1
Previous ranking: 17
Only one loss on the season came against Sterling, but since then the Cavaliers have won six in a row against Airline, Bunkie, Fisher, Many, Parkview Baptist and D'Arbonne Woods en route to the LHSAA's Division III tournament.
17. Central-Phenix City (Alabama)
Record: 45-5
Previous ranking: N/R
The third team out of the Yellowhammer State in these rankings is the Red Devils, as they finished just short of upending Thompson for the Class 7A crown. Central-Phenix City has out-scored its opponents 420-92 this past 2025 season.
18. Norco (California)
Record: 27-3
Previous ranking: 19
Since a narrow 1-0 loss to Orange Lutheran, the Cougars had won 10 in a row including against Centennial, Corona, King, Roosevelt and Santiago. Norco ended up dropping a 1-0 decision to Roosevelt in a rematch before bouncing back with a 5-4 win over Santiago. Norco recently beat Chino Hills, 9-1, in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
19. Taunton (Massachusetts)
Record: 19-0
Previous ranking: N/R
When you knock off one of the country's best and you're undefeated, we have to recognize in some fashion, right? In the Tigers' case, they get vaulted into our rankings after upending La Salle Academy (Rhode Island), 7-4, over the past weekend.
20. Centennial (New Mexico)
Record: 30-0
Previous ranking: 20
First team out of New Mexico to enter the ranks is the Hawks, as they have piled up 358 runs this season. A lot of that is in thanks to the long ball, with senior Amanda Valles leading the way with 21 home runs. The Hawks as a team have belted 58 home runs this spring.
21. Immaculate Heart (New Jersey)
Record: 20-1
Previous ranking: N/R
Making their way into this week's set of national rankings are the Blue Eagles, who are winners of 12 in a row and head into a crucial matchup against Ramsey for the Bergen County title. Immaculate Heart is looking to notch its fourth consecutive county championship.
22. Bentonville (Arkansas)
Record: 27-4
Previous ranking: 24
Making a steep fall in this week's national rankings are the Tigers after a pair of losses to Benton and Vilonia, respectively. We don't completely take Bentonville out of the Top 25 for the fact they did give top-ranked Melissa everything they could handle just a few weeks ago.
23. Curry (Alabama)
Record: 54-5
Previous ranking: 18
Dropping down several spots due to losing in Alabama's Class 4A state championship game against Orange Beach are the Yelliowjackets. Making the case of being the Southeast's top pitcher is Skiely Perry, who went 33-1 record and owning a sensational 1.11 ERA.
24. Kenton Ridge (Ohio)
Record: 27-0
Previous ranking: 25
The Cougars are the top team coming out of Ohio as they are undefeated heading into the OHSAA Division IV playoffs and start off against Cincinatti Hills Christian Academy.
25. Woodland Regional (Connecticut)
Record: 20-0
Previous ranking: N/R
Last but not least on our list is the Hawks, who have out-scored opponents this season 280-16 through 20 games thus far. Woodland Regional is led by the play of UMass commitment Ella Van Alstyne, who is 16-0 with 197 strikeouts.
