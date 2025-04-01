Top 25 national high school softball rankings (4/1/2025)
It's that time of the year to break out the aluminum bats and head to the softball complexes.
High school softball is off in full force around the country, and teams across the nation have begun to show why they're in the conversation as best in their respective states. Melissa (Texas) continues to own the top spot in our third national high school softball rankings.
But who are the top teams in the country?
High School On SI reveals its third set of Top 25 national softball rankings of the 2025 season, as teams from California to Florida are dotted up and down our list.
High School on SI Top 25 national high school softball rankings (4/1/2025):
April 1st, 2025
1. Melissa (Texas) (22-0)
No one has been able to compete with their powerhouse out of Texas. Since February 25, the Cardinals have been absolutely dominant as they've won 14 in a row since that time, outscoring opponents by a combined 281-21.
2. Katy (Texas) (26-1)
The only one hiccup thus far on the season for Katy, as they fell 2-0 to Barbers Hill. Otherwise, the Tigers have been the second-best team out of the Lone Star State this 2025 campaign. The Tigers have only yielded 18 runs this season.
3. Doral Academy (Florida) (14-0)
Meagan Villazon returns for her senior season and has been simply un-hittable at times, going 7-0 with a 0.00 earned run average and 70 strikeouts. Doral Academy has been South Florida's best softball team and continues to be the best out of the Sunshine State.
4. Oak Ridge (California) (12-0)
The outstanding pitching combination of senior Ellison Schroeder and sophomore Kennedi Freeland has been arguably the best duo in California. The pair has combined to go 11-0 with a 1.24 ERA and 99 strikeouts. Oak Ridge did not play a game last week.
5. Calvary Baptist Academy (Louisiana) (25-0)
If you're looking for an early favorite to be the 'Freshman of the Year' when it comes to softball, Baylor Bochaus is it so far. The freshman phenom is batting an incredible .598 with 19 homers and 63 runs driven in. Calvary Baptist Academy did not play a game last.
6. Summersville (South Carolina) (14-0)
Best team out of the Palmetto State is the Green Wave as they slide in at our sixth spot in the rankings this week. Summersville has outscored opponents 125-12, only allowing the three runs in a 9-3 win over Wando back on March 1. The Green Wave have shut out 10 opponents this season.
7. Montverde Academy (Florida) (13-1)
Previously Florida's No. 1 team, the Eagles went head-to-head with Doral Academy last week and fell 10-0. Montverde Academy knocked off Lake Brantley soundly last week.
8. Barbers Hill (Texas) (22-2)
Though the Eagles have a couple of losses this spring, picking up a 2-0 victory over Katy recently was impressive. Barbers Hill has 18 total shutouts so far this season.
9. Lake Creek (Texas) (22-0)
The Lions are another undefeated bunch coming out of Texas, and one thing they have zero problem doing is scoring runs. Lake Creek has amassed 246 runs through 22 contests this spring, making them one of the best in the Lone Star State.
10. Orange Beach (Alabama) (17-1)
Always in the thick of it all when it comes to national scene is the Makos out of the Yellowhammer State. After opening the season with a surprising 6-5 loss to Spanish Fort, they reeled off 17 straight victories by a combined score of 195-16.
11. Calvary Christian (Florida) (14-0)
Morgen Talley (North Carolina State signee) back for her senior season marks another season the Warriors will be in state title contention in Class 3A. The Warriors were back in action last week and notched impressive wins over Lakeland Christian and Trenton.
12. Norco (California) (13-1)
The Cougars' only loss of the season so far has come against No. 4-ranked El Modena. Other than that, Norco has proven themselves as one of the best out of the Golden State.
13. Coahoma (Texas) (20-0)
University of Texas commitment Hannah Wells has been raking in the home runs and RBIs for the Bulldogs, belting 15 homers, 37 runs driven in and boasting a .655 batting average.
14. Hernando (Mississippi) (19-0)
Playing out of a very competitive, softball-hungry Gulf Coast region, the Tigers have displayed why they're so far Mississippi's best team through 19 games. Hernando has plowed through competition with seven 10-run-rule victories.
15. Orange Lutheran (California) (9-1)
The Lancers are very young pitching wise, featuring three freshmen out of the bullpen. Leading the way is freshman Rylee Silva, who is 6-0 with 62 strikeouts through 10 apperances.
16. St. Anthony's (New York) (2-0)
The Friars were dominant last year en route to an undefeated season as they rolled to a 25-0 record and only yielding 19 runs. St. Anthony’s remains New York's best team after they blanked St. Joseph-by-the-Sea and St. John the Baptist.
17. Thompson (Alabama) (23-2)
Hard to ignore the play of the Warriors this spring as they are Alabama's No. 2 team. Thompson has tallied 10 shutout victories en route to being one of the best out of the Yellowhammer State.
18. La Salle Academy (Rhode Island) (1-0)
The Rams are the returning two-time RIIL state champions, chasing a three-peat this year in 2025. La Salle Academy lost just one starter from last year's undefeated season. This Rhode Island club has a deep roster along with a championship pedigree. La Salle Academy opened up the season with a 10-0 win over Lincoln-Sudbury (Massachusetts) last week.
19. Canyon Del Oro (Arizona) (15-0)
Not many pitchers are playing at a level that of Canyon Del Oro's Amelia Streuber (Oregon State commit), who is 9-0 with a 0.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts. The Dorados have only yielded just 11 runs through 15 contests.
20. Bentonville (Arkansas) (7-1)
Lone loss on Bentonville's record came against No. 7-ranked Calvary Baptist Academy. The Tigers, Arkansas' top softballprogram, will be traveling soon down to the Lone Star State to face No. 1-ranked Melissa, which should tell us a lot about both clubs.
21. Neshannock (Pennsylvania) (3-0)
The Lancers are coming off a 26-0 season, winning Pennsylvania's Class 2A state championship in 2024. Neshannock started off this spring with a 4-0 victory over Chartiers Valley and followed up with wins over New Castle and Union Area.
22. Catawba Ridge (South Carolina) (14-0)
The Copperheads make their debut this week into our third set of national rankings and are off to a hot start. Catawba Ridge has allowed only 17 runs over the last nine weeks and they take on Clover, Fort Mill this week.
23. Weddington (North Carolina) (12-0)
Weddington has been North Carolina's best team so far this season, as the Warriors have notched four shutout victories. Closest game was the season opner against King's Mountain, a 1-0 win in eight innings.
24. Bishop O'Connell (Virginia) (7-0)
The Knights enter this week's rankings after a torried start from sophomore MJ Melvin, who is batting .833 with three home runs and 11 runs driven in.
25. Park Vista (Florida) (12-1)
Making their debut into the national rankings are the Cobras, who have only dropped one game this season to undefeated Doral Academy earlier this season. Park Vista has made themselves the clear cut second-best squad out of the state.
