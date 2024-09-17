Top 5 high school mascots in Delaware: Vote for the best
President Joe Biden isn't running for reelection, but high school mascot lovers in Delaware can still vote for him in a sense.
Or against him if you like four other mascot options better than Biden's high school alma mater, the Archmere Academy Auks.
Over the next couple of months, SBLive/SI will be featuring the best high school mascots in every state, giving readers a chance to vote for No. 1 in all 50.
The winners and highest vote-getters will make up the field for our NCAA Tournament-style March Mascot Madness bracket in 2025. The Coalinga Horned Toads (California) are the defending national champions.
Here are High School on SI's top five high school mascots in Delaware (vote in the poll below to pick your favorite):
The poll will close at 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 24.
1. Auks (Archmere Academy)
Auks spend all their time on the open seas and head to shore only to breed. They never do so in Claymont, Delaware, home of Archmere Academy, so why did the school — alma mater of President Joe Biden — choose the Auk in 1932? No one knows for sure, but it's an expertly designed logo, with the auk's beak forming the stem of the A.
2. Hillers (Tower Hill)
Tower Hill School turned 100 in 2019, and though its sports teams are called the Hillers, the school goes with a white tiger as its mascot.
3. Red Wolves (Conrad Science)
Washington's NFL team ceased to be the Redskins in 2020, but about 100 miles away from D.C. in Wilmington, Delaware, Conrad Science dropped "Redskins" a few years earlier. The menacing Red Wolf garnered 782 student votes (more than 84 percent of the overall vote) to become the new mascot, resoundingly beating out the Phoenix and the Clippers.
4. Riders (Caesar Rodney HS)
There are three other "Riders" among U.S. high schools (and a whole bunch of Roughriders and Rough Riders), but these Riders have the most interesting back story. U.S. Founding Father Caesar Rodney rode 70 miles through a thunderstorm in 1776 to Philadelphia so he could break a deadlock at the Continental Congress when it was debating American independence. The wording of the Declaration of Independence was approved two days later.
5. Sallies (Salesianum)
Sallies is simply a shortened version of the school's name, and no other high school in the country goes by that nickname. But Salesianum does have two unofficial mascots — school dogs Dewey and Louie.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
