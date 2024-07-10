Travis Hunter’s NFL future at receiver? Watch highlights of his last high school football game
Travis Hunter started his college football career at Jackson State as the top-ranked defensive back in the country in the Class of 2022.
But he played both sides of the ball for Collins Hill High School in Georgia, and had he focused solely on wide receiver, he probably would have been the top-ranked player in the nation at that position.
Fast-forward to 2024 as he prepares to start his second season with Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes, and a lot of momentum is shifting toward viewing Hunter's NFL future as a wide receiver.
That certainly appears to be how EA Sports' new College Football 25 video game sees it.
The game gives Hunter a 95 rating at wide receiver, tops at that position.
Interestingly, it's the same score the game gives to fellow Georgia high school football stars Caleb Downs (Ohio State via Alabama via Mill Creek High School) and Malaki Starks (Georgia via Jefferson High School).
Downs and Starks are both defensive backs, and both also excelled on offense in high school (Downs is expected to get reps at running back this year in Chip Kelly's offense).
Hunter led Collins Hill to its first Georgia high school football state championship in 2021, catching 10 passes for 153 yards on offense and forcing a fumble on defense in a 24-8 win over Milton.
But Collins Hill scheduled one more game, against heavy underdog Graham-Kapowsin (Washington) in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Las Vegas.
Check out highlights below of Graham-Kapowsin's 40-36 upset win (Hunter is No. 12 in white):
Up until that game, Collins Hill won all 15 of its games by double digits, including against some out-of-state competition.
The defensive backfield got torched all day against Graham-Kapowsin, but Hunter made some highlight-reel catches, especially this one:
Early in that 2021 season, Hunter was a Florida State commit, and he told SBLive Sports after the Corky Kell Classic in August that the Seminoles intended to play him on offense and defense.
“I’ll play both ways," Hunter said. "I’m pretty sure they’re going to let me play both ways at wide receiver and DB.”
But he flipped to Jackson State and Coach Prime, who also liked Hunter on both sides of the ball. That partnership remained after both moved on to the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023.
Hunter now appears destined for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but where will he play? Some say offense, some say defense, and most say both.
EA Sports College Football 25 is set to be released July 19.
Hunter's quarterback at Colorado (and Coach Prime's son) Shedeur Sanders is the top-ranked QB in the game with a 93 rating. Backup Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning, a late entry into the game, did not crack the top 100.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports