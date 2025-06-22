Brady Jay, top upcoming senior quarterback in Washington, reveals Montana Grizzlies as next home
For a kid who has lived in bucolic spots such as Finley, Monroe and now Moses Lake, Brady Jay can fully appreciate the finer things about Missoula, Montana.
So much, he has decided he'll spend the next few years hopefully leading the hometown FCS football powerhouse to national-championship contention.
The top class-of-2026 quarterback in Washington gave the Montana Grizzlies a verbal pledge Saturday while participating at their camp.
"It felt really welcoming down there," said Jay, who brought his parents and grandparents on one of his campus visits. "They are great people and it felt like home."
One of the premier engineers of the "Air Raid" offense along the West Coast, Jay is on pace to join the likes of record-holder Sam Huard (Kennedy Catholic), NFL backup quarterback Brett Rypien (Shadle Park), longtime FBS offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren (DeSales) and first-time NFL coach Kellen Moore (Prosser) in the state's high school career 10,000-yard passing club.
The reigning 4A CBBN player of the year passed for 3,182 yards and 45 touchdowns last fall as the Mavericks won the league championship.
But over the past few months, Jay has improved another element to his vastly growing skill set - speed.
As a sophomore, he ran the 100-meter dash in the 11.5-second range. But this spring, he lowered his personal-record time to 10.97 at his district meet.
"I immediately texted my dad (Brett, also school's football coach) right away on that time," Jay said. "I feel so much faster. I felt really fast at team camp, running the ball and breaking away on 10-yard runs pretty easy."
That doesn't mean Jay is suddenly in line for 12 to 15 carries per game in the ball, but the team's huddle leader said he wants to break out on more "big runs" when opportunities presents themselves.
"I want to do some juking and running," Jay said.
It all means not only could Jay arguably become the most complete quarterback in Washingtont this fall, he could be giving folks in Missoula a glimpse on what's to come in offensive coordinator Brent Pease's attack with the Grizzlies.
"(Pease) sold me on Montana," Jay said. "He is a great mastermind on offense."
