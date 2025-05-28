High School

USA U16 Men's Basketball Team Announced

All 12 players will be making their national team debuts next week at the AmeriCup in Mexico

Gary Adornato

After five days of training camp in Colorado Springs, the 12-man U.S. U16 National Team was selected to compete in next week's AmeriCup in Mexico.
USA Basketball announced, on Tuesday afternoon, the members of the 2025 USA Men's Basketball U16 National Team, which will head to Juárez, Mexico next week to compete in the AmeriCup.

The roster was selected after a five day training camp in the Colorado Springs, Colorado, which included 18 finialists competing for just 12 spots.

The squad will be led by Fairport High (New York) coach Scott Finch and he will be assisted by Frank Bennett of Chaminade College Prep (Missouri) and Nick LoGallbo of Lane College Technical Prep (Illinois).

In Mexico, the U.S. team will be in Group A against and will face Mexico, the Deomican Repbulic and Argentina (June 2-4) as they try to advance t the finals of the eight-team field. The top four teams will all gain a spot in the 2026 FIBA U17 Men's World Cup in Turkey.

History is on the U.S. side as the Americans have posted a 43-0 all-time record in the AmeriCup.

2025 USA Basketball Men's U16 National Team

Nasir Anderson, 6-3, G, Norcorss High (GA)

Beckham Black, 6-1, G, Duncanville High (TX)

Mason Collins, 6-6, G/F, Tatnall School (SC)

Erick Dampier Jr., 6-10, C, Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MS)

Colton Hiller, 6-5, F/G, Coatesville High (PA)

Bentley Lusakueno, 6-10, C, Pace Academy (GA)

Kameron Mercer, 6-5, F, Huntington Prep (OH)

Jordan Page, 6-5, G/F, Broughton Magney High (NC)

CJ Rosser, 6-9, F, Northern Nash High (NC)

Shalen Sheppard, 6-8, F, Brentwood High (CA)

Marcus Spears Jr., 6-7, F, Dynamic Prep (TX)

AJ Williams, 6-5, F, Dutchtown High (GA)

