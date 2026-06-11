Where Did Each Player on USA’s World Cup Roster Go to High School?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway today, June 11, and will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico until July 19.

The USA Men’s National Team is in Group D with Paraguay, Turkey and Australia. Team USA kicks off pool play against Paraguay on Friday.

Before each USMNT player entered the professional ranks, they had strong high school careers and went through youth academies. Here’s where each of them played:

Goalkeepers

Pro team: Chicago Fire FC (MLS)

Brady joined the Chicago Fire Youth Academy in 2017 when he was 12 years old. A Naperville native, Brady was in high school for three semesters before he signed a homegrown player deal with the Fire in 2020.

Pro team: New York City FC (MLS)

Freese, a Wayne (PA) native, was a star goalkeeper for the Churchmen. A 2017 graduate, Freese was the Daily Times and Delaware County Boys Soccer Player of the Year. He also participated in the Philadelphia Union Youth Academy before becoming a member of Bethlehem Steel FC in the MLS Next Pro League.

Pro team: New England Revolution (MLS)

Turner, a Park Ridge (NJ) native, was a standout goalie for the Green Knights. Turner tallied 20 shutouts and 320 saves and had a 0.90 goals against average in his career.

In his senior campaign for the Green Knights, Turner recorded 205 saves, nine shutouts and a 1.10 GAA. He earned All-Big North First Team honors for his efforts.

Midfielders, Wingers and Forwards

Brenden Aaronson

Pro team: Leeds United (Premier League)

Aaronson was a freshman at Shawnee High School (NJ) before he joined the Philadelphia Union Youth Academy. Aaronson was an academy player for Bethlehem FC then joined the Union as a homegrown player.

Pro team: Bournemouth (Premier League)

Adams, a native of Wappinger (NY), joined the New York Red Bulls Youth Academy in his early teens. He graduated from Ketcham High School in 2017, but didn’t play for the school’s soccer team.

Folarin Balogun

Pro team: Monaco (Ligue 1)

Balogun, a New York City native, did not attend a traditional high school. Balogun moved to London with his family. When he was eight years old, he joined the Arsenal Youth Academy.

Pro team: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (MLS)

A native of London, England, Berhalter attended Olentangy Orange High School but did not play for the school’s soccer team. Instead, Berhalter – the son of former USMNT and current Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter – played for the Columbus Crew Youth Academy.

Weston McKennie

Pro team: Juventus (Serie A)

McKennie did not attend a traditional brick-and-mortar high school and opted to finish his education online. McKennie spent most of his time participating at the FC Dallas Youth Academy.

Ricardo Pepi

Pro team: PSV (Eredivisie)

Pepi attended Coronado High School in El Paso, Texas. He finished his education online and received his diploma through the Texas Virtual Academy.

During that time, Pepi was part of the FC Dallas Youth Academy.

Pro team: AC Milan (Serie A)

Pulisic attended Hershey High School and played locally for the PA Classics Academy. He then moved to Germany and joined the Borussia Dortmund Youth Academy.

Giovanni Reyna

Pro team: Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bundesliga)

Reyna completed his education through the Texas Virtual Academy while he competed at the New York City FC Youth Academy. Growing up, Reyna also played AAU basketball.

In 2019, he moved to Germany to join the Borussia Dortmund Youth Academy.

Pro team: Seattle Sounders FC (MLS)

Roldan, an Artesia (CA) native, was named the 2013 Gatorade National Player of the Year after he recorded 54 goals and 30 assists for the Dons. In his junior season, Roldan finished with 21 goals and 21 assists.

Malik Tillman

Pro team: Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)

Tillman attended Lothar-Faber-Schule in Stein, Germany while competing for the Bayern Munich Youth Academy.

Timothy Weah

Pro team: Marseille (Ligue 1)

Weah, a Brooklyn (NY) native, briefly attended Archbishop McCarthy High School in Florida. He moved to France when he was 14 and joined the Paris Saint-Germain Youth Academy.

Haji Wright

Pro team: Coventry City (Premier League)

Wright opted out of the traditional high school route to focus on soccer full-time at the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Residency Program in Bradenton, Florida.

Alejandro Zendejas

Pro team: Club América (Liga MX)

A Mexico native, Zendejas was homeschooled and bypassed the traditional high school route to focus on soccer full-time. He joined the USMNT U-17 Residency Program in Bradenton, Florida and the FC Dallas Youth Academy.

Defenders

Pro team: Columbus Crew (MLS)

Arfsten, a Fresno (CA) native, was a two-time Central Section MVP for the Panthers. He tallied 50 goals and 20 assists in his final season at San Joaquin.

In his junior season, Arfsten posted 20 goals and 21 assists. He went on to receive All-CMAC first team recognition.

Sergiño Dest

Pro team: PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie)

Dest completed his high school education in the Netherlands. He competed at the Almere City and Ajax Youth Academies and was a member of the USMNT U-17 team.

Alex Freeman

Pro team: Villarreal (La Liga)

Freeman, a Baltimore, Maryland native, went to American Heritage High School in Florida but did not play high school soccer. Instead, Freeman played three seasons for Weston FC Academy before he joined the Orlando City Academy in 2020.

Mark McKenzie

Pro team: Toulouse (Ligue 1)

McKenzie grew up in Bear, Delaware. He attended Newark Charter School until his junior year, and competed for the Delaware Rush and Wilmington Rangers club soccer teams.

After moving to Pennsylvania, McKenzie went to the YSC Academy through the Philadelphia Union Academy.

Pro team: Charlotte FC (MLS)

A St. Louis, Missouri native, Ream recorded 15 goals and school-record 39 assists in his senior season for the Crusaders. Ream was honored as an All-State, All-Conference and Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005.

Ream was also a St. Louis Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection and the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Player of the Year.

Chris Richards

Pro team: Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Richards, a Birmingham, Alabama native, attended Hoover High School through his freshman year. Richards moved to Texas and joined the Texans SC and FC Dallas Youth Academies before he signed a pro contract with FC Dallas.

Antonee Robinson

Pro team: Fulham (Premier League)

Robinson, a native of Milton Keynes, England, attended Halewood Academy in Liverpool. He joined the Everton Youth Academy when he was 11.

Pro team: FC Cincinnati (MLS)

Robinson was a star basketball player at Arlington High School (MA). In his junior season, Robinson was the Middlesex League co-MVP and led his team in scoring, assists, rebounds and steals.

Robinson played for the FC Boston Bolts’ youth team, which meant he couldn’t play soccer in high school.

Joe Scally

Pro team: Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bundesliga)

A Lake Grove, New York native, Scally attended Sachem High School North. He graduated early to join the New York City FC Youth Academy.

Auston Trusty

Pro team: Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

Trusty, a Pennsylvania native, played for Penncrest (PA) and IMG Academy (FL) in high school. He joined the YSC Academy in Pennsylvania through the SockerClub youth setup of the Philadelphia Union in 2011.