How Spain Plans to Immortalize 2026 World Cup Win

The Spain national team is the subject of a four-episode documentary series telling the story of La Roja’s 2026 World Cup win, to be released before the end of the year.

It was a magical summer for Spain that culminated with a 1–0 win over Argentina in the World Cup final. For La Roja, a second world title 16 years after the first.

Audiences all over the world will be able to relive the incredible journey. From the lows of a shock opening draw against Cabo Verde, to the heights of spoiling Lionel Messi’s and Argentina’s title-defense to secure one of the most glorious feats in Spanish soccer history.

Soccer documentaries have become increasingly popular over the past decade, and it only makes sense that, after conquering the world in the nation that gave us Hollywood movies, Spain’s glorious summer will merit its own adaptation on screen.

Spain 2026 World Cup Documentary: Full Details

Luis De La Fuente (middle) has won it all since taking over as Spain’s manager. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The four-part documentary is a collaboration between the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF), production company Telefónica Broadcast Services, and will be distributed by Prime Video.

The documentary will include unseen footage captured by a production and camera crew that had access to La Roja’s day-to-day activities during its seven-week journey, from the moment the players reported to camp up until the trophy was lifted.

RFEF released a statement on Friday where it revealed a little of what audiences across the world can expect from the series.

“Effort, laughter, camaraderie, moments of tension and maximum demand,” the federation said.

“The documentary series guarantees spectacle, entertainment and closeness to understand the keys to success of a team that, thanks to its competitive instinct and permanent eagerness to improve, will be remembered forever not only for what it achieved—a record-breaking World Cup title—but, above all else, how it conquered it.”

The series will be released in December and it will be available in more than 200 countries.

Spain Continues Tradition of La Roja Documentaries

Spain’s 2024 Euros title also warranted its own documentary series. | Oguz Yeter/Anadolu/Getty Images

The release of La Roja’s 2026 World Cup series will be the seventh documentary from RFEF in recent years, with Spain’s federation making a concentrated effort to commemorate the biggest stories in Spanish soccer.

Showcasing a unique behind the scenes view of Spain’s campaigns at recent international tournaments has been the main subject of RFEF’s documentaries.

The most recent followed Spain’s journey on the way to winning the Euro 2024. The four-part series captured the intimacy of that campaign, including iconic scenes such as Lamine Yamal taking a nap on the team bus prior to becoming the youngest goalscorer in Euros history in the semifinal.

It is likely the 2026 World Cup docuseries is of a very similar ilk, with audiences being granted unprecedented access to the team that brought home Spain’s second star.

Every Documentary Series Spain’s Soccer Federation Has Released

Title Subject How To Watch El Sabio del Exito Euro 2008 Prime Video 10 Años de la Primer Estrella 2010 World Cup Prime Video La Quinta de la Quinta 2019 U-21 Euros Prime Video La Fuerza del Grupo Euro 2020 Prime Video La Copa de Todos 2021–22 Copa del Rey Prime Video Un Equipo Llamado España Euro 2024 Prime Video TBC 2026 World Cup Prime Video

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