Where Did Each Super Bowl Winning Starting Quarterback Play in High School?
There have been a variety of quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl title in the last six decades.
From underdogs to eventual Hall of Fame signal callers, 35 different QBs have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.
Before turning pro, these QBs had standout high school football careers. Below is where they played and their list of accomplishments:
Super Bowls I, II: Bart Starr
NFL Team: Green Bay Packers
College Team: Alabama
High School Team: Sidney Lanier (AL)
Starr led Lanier to an undefeated record in his junior season. In his senior campaign, Starr received all-state honors and was named an All-American.
Super Bowl III: Joe Namath
NFL Team: New York Jets
College Team: Alabama
High School Team: Beaver Falls (PA)
A three-sport star for the Tigers, Namath led Beaver Falls to a 9-0 record and the WPIAL Class AA championship in 1960. Namath also regularly dunked in games during a time when dunks were uncommon in high school basketball.
Super Bowl IV: Len Dawson
NFL Team: Kansas City Chiefs
College Team: Purdue
High School Team: Alliance (OH)
Dawson, a three-sport athlete for the Aviators, was the football team’s MVP and named outstanding Ohio QB of the year by the now-defunct International News Service. Dawson received all-state honors in football and basketball, and set school records in both sports.
Super Bowl V: Johnny Unitas
NFL Team: Baltimore Colts
College Team: Louisville
High School Team: St. Justin’s High School (PA)
Unitas was a halfback and quarterback for the St. Justin’s football team. He was the best quarterback in the Catholic B-League and was known for the “jump pass,” which Unitas could throw as far as 60 yards in the air. In his senior campaign, Unitas was named quarterback on Pittsburgh's All-Catholic High School Team.
Super Bowls VI, XII: Roger Staubach
NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys
College Team: Navy
High School Team: Purcell Marian (OH)
Before Staubach was a Super Bowl MVP and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, he was a receiver and a defensive back through his first three years of high school football. After a teammates’ untimely injury, the Purcell coach had Staubach move to QB.
Super Bowls VII, VIII: Bob Griese
NFL Team: Miami Dolphins
College Team: Purdue
High School Team: Rex Mundi (IN)
Griese was a standout basketball and baseball player at Rex Mundi, but his passion was with football. Griese led the Monarchs to a 15-5 record through two seasons and was named first team all-city for three straight years.
Super Bowls IX, X, XIII, XIV: Terry Bradshaw
NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
College Team: Louisiana Tech
High School Team: Woodlawn (LA)
Bradshaw, a standout QB in high school, led the Knights to the Class AAA state championship game in 1965, but lost to the Sulphur Golden Tornadoes. At Woodlawn, Bradshaw is also known for setting a national record for throwing the javelin at 245 feet.
Super Bowl XI: Ken Stabler
NFL Team: Oakland Raiders
College Team: Alabama
High school Team: Foley (AL)
Stabler compiled a 29-1 record as the Lions’ starting QB. Stabler’s famous nickname “Snake” came from high school after a coach saw him execute a long, winding touchdown run.
Super Bowls XV, XVIII: Jim Plunkett
NFL Team: Oakland Raiders
College Team: Stanford
High School Team: William C. Overfelt, James Lick (CA)
Plunkett played QB and defensive back for the James Lick Comets football team. Plunkett, who is on the Hall of Fame wall at James Lick, also competed in basketball, baseball, track and wrestling.
Super Bowls XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV: Joe Montana
NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers
College Team: Notre Dame
High School Team: Ringgold (PA)
Before transforming into “Joe Cool,” Montana was a backup QB at Ringgold. He was the Rams’ starting QB in his final two high school years, leading to him earning Parade All-American team honors.
Super Bowl XVII: Joe Theismann
NFL Team: Washington Redskins (Commanders)
College Team: Notre Dame
High School Team: South River (NJ)
Theismann excelled in football, baseball and basketball during his high school days for the Rams.
Super Bowl XX: Jim McMahon
NFL Team: Chicago Bears
College Team: BYU
High School Team: Andrew Hill (CA), Roy (UT)
McMahon was an all-region, all-state and all-intermountain selection and All-American at Roy High School. He also went 20-0 in his last two seasons for the Royals.
Super Bowl XXI: Phil Simms
NFL Team: New York Giants
College Team: Morehead State
High School Team: Southern (KY)
Simms was a star quarterback for the Trojans before moving onto Morehead State and the NFL.
Super Bowl XXII: Doug Williams
NFL Team: Washington Redskins (Commanders)
College Team: Grambling State
High School Team: Chaneyville (LA) (Northeast in the modern day)
Williams was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball. In his senior season at Chaneyville, he threw for 1,180 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Super Bowl XXV: Jeff Hostetler
NFL Team: New York Giants
College Team: Penn State, West Virginia
High School Team: Conemaugh Township Area (PA)
Before transitioning from a backup to a Super Bowl-winning QB, Hostetler was an 1978 Associated Press All-State honoree and a Parade All-American at Conemaugh Township.
Super Bowl XXVI: Mark Rypien
NFL Team: Washington Redskins (Commanders)
College Team: Washington State
High School Team: Shadle Park (WA)
A three-sport athlete at Shadle Park, all three of Rypien’s varsity numbers in football, basketball and baseball were retired by the school. Rypien earned Parade All-American recognition in his senior campaign for the Highlanders.
Super Bowls XXVII, XXVIII, XXX: Troy Aikman
NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys
College Team: Oklahoma, UCLA
High School Team: Henryetta (OK)
Aikman was an All-American in football and baseball at Henryetta. He also won the 1983 Oklahoma high school state title in typing.
Super Bowl XXIX: Steve Young
NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers
College Team: BYU
High School Team: Greenwich (CT)
After Young earned 1978 All-FCIAC West Division first team honors as a junior, he went on to dominate in his senior campaign. Aside from All-FCIAC West Division first team and CIAC All-State recognition, Young threw for 1,220 yards and had 267 carries for 1,928 rushing yards and 13 scores.
Super Bowl XXXI: Brett Favre
NFL Team: Green Bay Packers
College Team: Southern Miss
High School Team: Hancock North Central (MS)
At Hancock North Central, Brett Favre was also a lineman, safety, kicker and punter and was coached by his father, Irvin Favre. Brett rarely threw more than five passes in a game. Brett’s father repeatedly ran the wishbone, which was the Hawks’ run-oriented offense. Brett, however, still received high praise from former Southern Miss assistant Mark McHale, who said the ball “had smoke and flames coming off it” every time Favre threw it.
Super Bowls XXXII, XXXIV: John Elway
NFL Team: Denver Broncos
College Team: Stanford
High School Team: Granada Hills (CA)
Elway missed five games due to a knee injury his senior season, but still finished his Highlanders’ career with 5,711 passing yards and 49 TDs. Elway also received Parade All-American honors.
Super Bowl XXXIV: Kurt Warner
NFL Team: St. Louis Rams
College Team: Northern Iowa
High School Team: Regis Catholic (IA)
Warner was a star quarterback and all-state honoree at Regis Catholic.
Super Bowl XXXV: Trent Dilfer
NFL Team: Baltimore Ravens
College Team: Fresno State
High School Team: Aptos (CA)
Dilfer was an all-county free safety for the Aptos Mariners.
Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII, LV: Tom Brady
NFL Team: New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
College Team: Michigan
High School Team: Junipero Serra
Brady was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball for the Padres. Brady went from going 0-8 as a starter on his high school’s junior varsity team to a highly-touted prospect and a Blue Chip Illustrated and Prep Football Report All-American.
Super Bowl XXXVII: Brad Johnson
NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
College Team: Florida State
High School Team: Charles D. Owen (NC)
Johnson was an all-state and All-American quarterback for the Warhorses. He also received all-state honors in basketball.
Super Bowls XL, XLIII: Ben Roethlisberger
NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
College Team: Miami (OH)
High School Team: Findlay (OH)
Roethlisberger was a receiver before he was the Trojans’ starting QB as a senior. He was also a captain for Findlay’s football, basketball and baseball teams.
Super Bowls XLI, L: Peyton Manning
NFL Team: Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos
College Team: Tennessee
High School Team: Isodore Newman (LA)
Manning led the Greenies to a 34-5 record and postseason appearances through three seasons. Manning, named the 1993 Gatorade Circle of Champions National Player of the Year, compiled 7,207 passing yards, 92 TDs and 13 rushing scores in his high school career.
Super Bowls XLII, XLVI: Eli Manning
NFL Team: New York Giants
College Team: Ole Miss
High School Team: Isodore Newman (LA)
Manning was a three-time all-state selection in the late 1990s and named the USA Today Player of the Year in Louisiana during his time with the Greenies. He had a school record 7,389 passing yards and 89 TDs, which was broken by his nephew Arch in 2022.
Super Bowl XLIV: Drew Brees
NFL Team: New Orleans Saints
College Team: Purdue
High School Team: Westlake (TX)
Brees was the Texas High School 5A Offensive MVP in 1996 after he led the Chaparrals to a 16-0 record and a state title. Brees finished with a 28-0-1 record as a starter and compiled 5,461 passing yards and 50 TDs in his high school career.
Super Bowl XLV: Aaron Rodgers
NFL Team: Green Bay Packers
College Team: California
High School Team: Pleasant Valley (CA)
Rodgers garnered 4,421 passing yards in two seasons for the Vikings. Rodgers also set single-game records for TDs (6) and all-purpose yards (440), along with a single-season school record of 2,466 total yards in 2001.
Super Bowl XLVII: Joe Flacco
NFL Team: Baltimore Ravens
College Team: Pittsburgh, Delaware
High School Team: Audubon (NJ)
A three-star recruit in high school, Flacco finished with 5,137 career passing yards for the Green Wave. Flacco also had a school-record 471 passing yards in a game.
Super Bowl XLVIII: Russell Wilson
NFL Team: Seattle Seahawks
College Team: NC State, Wisconsin
High School Team: Collegiate School (VA)
A two-time Richmond Times-Dispatch Player of the Year, Wilson also received all-district, all-region, and all-state recognition. Wilson combined for 6,296 passing yards and 74 TDs, along with 1,766 rushing yards and 33 scores between his junior and senior seasons for the Cougars.
Super Bowl LII: Nick Foles
NFL Team: Philadelphia Eagles
College Team: Michigan State, Arizona
High School Team: Westlake (TX)
Foles finished with 5,658 passing yards and 56 TDs as a two-year starting QB for the Chaparrals. Foles also broke multiple school records that were previously held by former Westlake QB Drew Brees.
Super Bowls LIV, LVII, LVIII: Patrick Mahomes
NFL Team: Kansas City Chiefs
College Team: Texas Tech
High School Team: Whitehouse (TX)
In his senior campaign, Mahomes had 4,619 passing yards, 50 TDs, 948 rushing yards and 15 scores for the Wildcats. Mahomes, who also excelled in baseball, was named the 2013-14 MaxPreps Male Athlete of the Year.
Super Bowl LVI: Matthew Stafford
NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams
College Team: Georgia
High School Team: Highland Park (TX)
Stafford led the Scots to a 15-0 record and the UIL 4A Division I title in 2005. He had over 4,000 passing yards in that season, garnering Parade All-American and EA Sports National Player of the Year honors.
Super Bowl LIX: Jalen Hurts
NFL Team: Philadelphia Eagles
College Team: Alabama, Oklahoma
High School Team: Channelview (TX)
As a senior, Hurts had 2,384 passing yards, 26 TD passes, 1,391 rushing yards and 25 scores for the Falcons. Hurts also earned all-district and MVP recognition during his high school career.