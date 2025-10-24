High School

Lincoln & Hastings Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025

Get Lincoln & Hastings area schedules and scores as the 2025 Nebraska high school football season continues Thursday, October 23

Nebraska high school heads into its final weekend of the regular season
Nebraska high school heads into its final weekend of the regular season / Photo by Taylor Balkom, SBLive

There are 40 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area between Thursday, October 23 and Friday, October 24. You can follow every game live on ourLincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025

Minneapolis (2-5) vs Phillipsburg (4-3) - 7:00 PM

Fillmore Central (3-5) vs St. Cecilia (1-7) - 7:00 PM

Boone Central (5-3) vs Ord (5-3) - 7:00 PM

Omaha North (6-2) vs Lincoln Southwest (3-5) - 7:00 PM

Columbus (6-2) vs Millard North (3-5) - 7:00 PM

Bellevue West (4-4) vs Lincoln Northeast (5-3) - 7:00 PM

Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 34 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area on Friday, October 24. You can follow every game on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Syracuse (0-7) vs Smith Center (7-0) - 7:00 PM

Sacred Heart (5-2) vs Republic County (6-1) - 7:00 PM

Syracuse (8-0) vs Wilber-Clatonia (4-4) - 7:00 PM

Wayne (1-7) vs Scotus (2-6) - 7:00 PM

Falls City (1-7) vs Fairbury (0-8) - 7:00 PM

Cozad (4-4) vs Minden (2-6) - 7:00 PM

O'Neill (8-0) vs Lakeview (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Chase County (1-7) vs Holdrege (0-8) - 7:00 PM

St. Paul (2-6) vs Grand Island Central Catholic (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Gothenburg (7-1) vs Broken Bow (3-5) - 7:00 PM

Raymond Central (5-3) vs Bishop Neumann (4-1) - 7:00 PM

Central City (7-0) vs Aurora (5-3) - 7:00 PM

Milford (5-2) vs Adams Central (2-6) - 7:00 PM

Lincoln Lutheran (6-0) vs Malcolm (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Valentine (4-4) vs Kearney Catholic (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Superior (3-5) vs Gibbon (1-7) - 7:00 PM

Doniphan-Trumbull (6-2) vs Wood River (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Cross County (2-6) vs Centura (2-6) - 7:00 PM

Lincoln Southeast (5-3) vs Lincoln East (5-3) - 7:00 PM

Waverly (8-0) vs Pius X (4-4) - 7:00 PM

Aquinas (0-8) vs Tekamah-Herman (2-6) - 7:00 PM

Lincoln (5-3) vs North Platte (2-6) - 7:00 PM

York (5-3) vs Scottsbluff (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Amherst (3-5) vs Gordon-Rushville (0-8) - 7:00 PM

Lincoln Christian (3-5) vs Platteview (3-5) - 7:00 PM

Grand Island (1-7) vs Omaha Northwest (0-8) - 7:00 PM

Lincoln Northwest (1-7) vs Northwest (2-6) - 7:00 PM

McCook (6-2) vs Lexington (2-6) - 7:00 PM

Hastings (2-6) vs Gering (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Norris (7-1) vs Elkhorn (0-8) - 7:00 PM

Crete (3-5) vs Seward (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Beatrice (0-8) vs Standing Bear (3-5) - 7:00 PM

Bryan (1-7) vs Kearney (5-3) - 7:00 PM

North Star (5-3) vs Bellevue East (1-7) - 7:00 PM

