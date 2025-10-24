Lincoln & Hastings Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025
There are 40 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area between Thursday, October 23 and Friday, October 24. You can follow every game live on ourLincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
Minneapolis (2-5) vs Phillipsburg (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Fillmore Central (3-5) vs St. Cecilia (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Boone Central (5-3) vs Ord (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Omaha North (6-2) vs Lincoln Southwest (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Columbus (6-2) vs Millard North (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Bellevue West (4-4) vs Lincoln Northeast (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
Syracuse (0-7) vs Smith Center (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart (5-2) vs Republic County (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Syracuse (8-0) vs Wilber-Clatonia (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Wayne (1-7) vs Scotus (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Falls City (1-7) vs Fairbury (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Cozad (4-4) vs Minden (2-6) - 7:00 PM
O'Neill (8-0) vs Lakeview (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Chase County (1-7) vs Holdrege (0-8) - 7:00 PM
St. Paul (2-6) vs Grand Island Central Catholic (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Gothenburg (7-1) vs Broken Bow (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Raymond Central (5-3) vs Bishop Neumann (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Central City (7-0) vs Aurora (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Milford (5-2) vs Adams Central (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln Lutheran (6-0) vs Malcolm (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Valentine (4-4) vs Kearney Catholic (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Superior (3-5) vs Gibbon (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Doniphan-Trumbull (6-2) vs Wood River (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Cross County (2-6) vs Centura (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln Southeast (5-3) vs Lincoln East (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Waverly (8-0) vs Pius X (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Aquinas (0-8) vs Tekamah-Herman (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln (5-3) vs North Platte (2-6) - 7:00 PM
York (5-3) vs Scottsbluff (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Amherst (3-5) vs Gordon-Rushville (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln Christian (3-5) vs Platteview (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Grand Island (1-7) vs Omaha Northwest (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln Northwest (1-7) vs Northwest (2-6) - 7:00 PM
McCook (6-2) vs Lexington (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Hastings (2-6) vs Gering (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Norris (7-1) vs Elkhorn (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Crete (3-5) vs Seward (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Beatrice (0-8) vs Standing Bear (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Bryan (1-7) vs Kearney (5-3) - 7:00 PM
North Star (5-3) vs Bellevue East (1-7) - 7:00 PM
