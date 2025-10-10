High School

Lincoln & Hastings Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025

Get Lincoln & Hastings area schedules and scores as the 2025 Nebraska high school football season continues Thursday, October 9

Spencer Swaim

Nebraska high school football moves into Week 7
Nebraska high school football moves into Week 7 / Photo by Jimmy Jones

There are 43 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area between Thursday, October 9 and Friday, October 10. You can follow every game live on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025

Omaha Buena Vista (1-5) at Lincoln Northeast (3-3), 7:00 PM

Columbus (5-1) at Lincoln East (4-2), 7:00 PM

Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 41 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Republic County (4-1) at Remington (1-3), 7:00 PM

Phillipsburg (3-2) at Pratt (4-1), 7:00 PM

Smith Center (5-0) at Ulysses (2-3), 7:00 PM

Tri County (2-4) at Thayer Central (5-1), 7:00 PM

Pleasanton (1-5) at West Holt (2-4), 7:00 PM

Schuyler (0-6) at O'Neill (6-0), 7:00 PM

Nebraska City (1-5) at Wilber-Clatonia (2-4), 7:00 PM

David City (4-2) at Humphrey (3-3), 7:00 PM

Centennial (0-6) at McCool Junction (5-1), 7:00 PM

Gothenburg (5-1) at Holdrege (0-6), 7:00 PM

Scotus (2-4) at Lakeview (6-0), 7:00 PM

Chase County (1-5) at Sidney (6-0), 7:00 PM

Superior (2-4) at St. Cecilia (1-5), 7:00 PM

Broken Bow (2-4) at Minden (2-4), 7:00 PM

Lincoln Christian (2-4) at Aurora (3-3), 7:00 PM

Lincoln Lutheran (5-0) at Palmyra (2-4), 7:00 PM

Auburn (2-4) at Fairbury (0-6), 7:00 PM

Adams Central (1-5) at Cozad (3-3), 7:00 PM

Raymond Central (4-2) at Malcolm (4-2), 7:00 PM

Kearney Catholic (6-0) at Mitchell (2-4), 7:00 PM

Wood River (5-1) at Gibbon (1-5), 7:00 PM

Doniphan-Trumbull (4-2) at Fillmore Central (2-4), 7:00 PM

Grand Island Central Catholic (5-1) at Cross County (2-4), 7:00 PM

Ord (3-3) at Centura (2-4), 7:00 PM

St. Paul (1-5) at Boone Central (4-2), 7:00 PM

Lincoln Southeast (3-3) at North Platte (2-4), 7:00 PM

Standing Bear (2-4) at Pius X (2-4), 7:00 PM

North Bend Central (2-4) at Aquinas (0-6), 7:00 PM

Millard South (5-1) at Lincoln (4-2), 7:00 PM

Waverly (6-0) at Plattsmouth (3-3), 7:00 PM

Amherst (3-3) at Valentine (2-4), 7:00 PM

Millard North (2-4) at Kearney (3-3), 7:00 PM

York (4-2) at Northwest (2-4), 7:00 PM

North Star (3-3) at Grand Island (0-6), 7:00 PM

McCook (5-1) at Ogallala (1-5), 7:00 PM

Hastings (1-5) at Scottsbluff (5-1), 7:00 PM

Gering (4-2) at Lexington (2-4), 7:00 PM

Crete (1-5) at Lincoln Northwest (1-5), 7:00 PM

Seward (4-2) at Blair (0-6), 7:00 PM

Beatrice (0-6) at Norris (6-0), 7:00 PM

Bellevue West (3-3) at Lincoln Southwest (2-4), 7:00 PM

Published
