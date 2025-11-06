Nebraska High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NSAA) - November 6, 2025
The 2025 Nebraska high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 7, with 28 playoff games kicking off across all classifications.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Nebraska high school football playoffs.
Nebraska High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NSAA) - November 7, 2025
Class A Bracket
Second Round
No. 1 Omaha Westside vs. No. 8 Kearney - 11/07
No. 4 Millard South vs. No. 5 Elkhorn South - 11/07
No. 2 Creighton Prep vs. No. 10 Lincoln East - 11/07
No. 3 Papillion-LaVista South vs. No. 11 Millard North - 11/07
Class B Bracket
Second Round
No. 1 Waverly vs. No. 9 Seward - 11/07
No. 4 Elkhorn North vs. No. 5 Bennington - 11/07
No. 2 Gretna East vs. No. 7 Skutt Catholic - 11/07
No. 14 York vs. No. 11 Gretna - 11/07
Class C1 Bracket
Second round
No. 1 Wahoo vs. No. 9 Mount Michael Benedictine - 11/07
No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood vs. No. 5 Syracuse - 11/07
No. 2 Lakeview vs. No. 10 Aurora - 11/07
No. 3 Sidney vs. No. 6 Fort Calhoun - 11/07
Class C2 Bracket
Second round
No. 1 Cedar Catholic vs. No. 9 Ord - 11/07
No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic vs. No. 5 Archbishop Bergan - 11/07
No. 2 Bishop Neumann vs. No. 10 Yutan - 11/07
No. 3 Kearney Catholic vs. No. 6 Malcolm - 11/07
Class D1 Bracket
Third Round
No. 1 Shelby-Rising City vs. No. 9 Pender - 11/07
No. 5 Crofton vs. No. 13 Hemingford - 11/07
No. 2 Dundy County-Stratton vs. No. 7 Plainview - 11/07
No. 3 Sandy Creek vs. No. 6 Bridgeport - 11/07
Class D2 Bracket
Third Round
No. 1 Howells-Dodge vs. No. 9 Lawrence-Nelson - 11/07
No. 4 St. Mary's vs. No. 12 Sandhills/Thedford - 11/07
No. 2 Central Valley vs. No. 7 Archangels Catholic - 11/07
No. 3 Hitchcock County vs. No. 6 Wynot - 11/07
Class D6 Bracket
Second Round
No. 1 Garden County vs. No. 8 Silver Lake - 11/07
No. 4 Stuart vs. No. 5 Leyton - 11/07
No. 2 Red Cloud vs. No. 10 Wallace - 11/07
No. 3 Southwest vs. No. 6 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller - 11/07
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.