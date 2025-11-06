High School

Nebraska High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NSAA) - November 6, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Nebraska high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Seward faces a second round battle with top-seeded Waverly in Class B.
Seward faces a second round battle with top-seeded Waverly in Class B. / Bret Foley

The 2025 Nebraska high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 7, with 28 playoff games kicking off across all classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Nebraska high school football playoffs.

Nebraska High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NSAA) - November 7, 2025

Class A Bracket 

Second Round

No. 1 Omaha Westside vs. No. 8 Kearney - 11/07

No. 4 Millard South vs. No. 5 Elkhorn South - 11/07

No. 2 Creighton Prep vs. No. 10 Lincoln East - 11/07

No. 3 Papillion-LaVista South vs. No. 11 Millard North - 11/07

Class B Bracket

Second Round

No. 1 Waverly vs. No. 9 Seward - 11/07

No. 4 Elkhorn North vs. No. 5 Bennington - 11/07

No. 2 Gretna East vs. No. 7 Skutt Catholic - 11/07

No. 14 York vs. No. 11 Gretna - 11/07

Class C1 Bracket

Second round

No. 1 Wahoo vs. No. 9 Mount Michael Benedictine - 11/07

No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood vs. No. 5 Syracuse - 11/07

No. 2 Lakeview vs. No. 10 Aurora - 11/07

No. 3 Sidney vs. No. 6 Fort Calhoun - 11/07

Class C2 Bracket

Second round

No. 1 Cedar Catholic vs. No. 9 Ord - 11/07

No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic vs. No. 5 Archbishop Bergan - 11/07

No. 2 Bishop Neumann vs. No. 10 Yutan - 11/07

No. 3 Kearney Catholic vs. No. 6 Malcolm - 11/07

Class D1 Bracket

Third Round

No. 1 Shelby-Rising City vs. No. 9 Pender - 11/07

No. 5 Crofton vs. No. 13 Hemingford - 11/07

No. 2 Dundy County-Stratton vs. No. 7 Plainview - 11/07

No. 3 Sandy Creek vs. No. 6 Bridgeport - 11/07

Class D2 Bracket

Third Round

No. 1 Howells-Dodge vs. No. 9 Lawrence-Nelson - 11/07

No. 4 St. Mary's vs. No. 12 Sandhills/Thedford - 11/07

No. 2 Central Valley vs. No. 7 Archangels Catholic - 11/07

No. 3 Hitchcock County vs. No. 6 Wynot - 11/07

Class D6 Bracket

Second Round

No. 1 Garden County vs. No. 8 Silver Lake - 11/07

No. 4 Stuart vs. No. 5 Leyton - 11/07

No. 2 Red Cloud vs. No. 10 Wallace - 11/07

No. 3 Southwest vs. No. 6 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller - 11/07

