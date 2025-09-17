Nebraska High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Nebraska high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 15.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Nebraska high school football computer rankings, as of September 15:
Nebraska High School Football Class D6 Rankings
1. Leyton (3-0)
2. Stuart (3-0)
3. Wauneta-Palisade (3-0)
4. Wallace (3-0)
5. Hampton (2-0)
6. Pawnee City (2-0)
7. Garden County (3-0)
8. Red Cloud (2-0)
9. Southwest (2-0)
10. Meridian (2-1)
11. Potter-Dix (2-1)
12. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (2-1)
13. Creek Valley (1-1)
14. Silver Lake (2-1)
15. Sterling (1-1)
16. Cody-Kilgore (1-2)
17. Parkview Christian (1-1)
18. Sioux County (1-1)
19. Crawford (1-2)
20. South Platte (1-2)
21. Dorchester (1-2)
22. Arthur County (1-2)
23. Hay Springs (1-1)
24. Minatare (1-2)
25. Diller-Odell (1-2)
Nebraska High School Football Class D2 Rankings
1. Anselmo-Merna (3-0)
2. Central Valley (3-0)
3. Archangels Catholic (3-0)
4. Fullerton (3-0)
5. Deshler (3-0)
6. Neligh-Oakdale (4-0)
7. Hitchcock County (3-0)
8. Howells-Dodge (3-0)
9. Cambridge (3-0)
10. Wynot (2-1)
11. Bertrand (3-0)
12. Mullen (3-0)
13. Burwell (2-1)
14. Twin Loup (2-1)
15. Lawrence-Nelson (2-1)
16. Overton (2-1)
17. Elmwood-Murdock (2-1)
18. Palmer (2-1)
19. Creighton (2-1)
20. Winside (2-1)
21. Loomis (2-1)
22. Maxwell (2-1)
23. Lyons-Decatur Northeast (2-1)
24. Weeping Water (2-1)
25. Chambers/Wheeler Central (2-1)
Nebraska High School Football Class D1 Rankings
1. Shelby-Rising City (3-0)
2. Sutton (3-0)
3. East Butler (3-0)
4. Dundy County-Stratton (3-0)
5. Johnson County Central (3-0)
6. Arcadia/Loup City (3-0)
7. Thayer Central (3-0)
8. Hemingford (3-0)
9. Bloomfield (3-0)
10. Crofton (2-1)
11. Wausa (3-0)
12. Ravenna (2-0)
13. McCool Junction (2-1)
14. Sandy Creek (2-1)
15. Bridgeport (2-1)
16. Plainview (2-1)
17. Boyd County (2-1)
18. Wisner-Pilger (2-1)
19. Kimball (2-1)
20. Johnson-Brock (2-1)
21. Pender (2-1)
22. Elkhorn Valley (2-1)
23. Mead (2-1)
24. Perkins County (2-1)
25. Twin River (2-1)
Nebraska High School Football Class C2 Rankings
1. Wood River (3-0)
2. West Point-Beemer (3-0)
3. Arlington (2-1)
4. Kearney Catholic (3-0)
5. Amherst (2-1)
6. Yutan (2-1)
7. Tekamah-Herman (2-1)
8. Superior (2-1)
9. Palmyra (2-1)
10. Raymond Central (2-1)
11. Mitchell (1-2)
12. Cross County (2-1)
13. Conestoga (1-2)
14. Doniphan-Trumbull (1-2)
15. Valentine (1-2)
16. Hershey (1-2)
17. Malcolm (1-2)
18. Boone Central (1-2)
19. Ponca (1-2)
20. Centura (1-2)
21. Fillmore Central (1-2)
22. North Bend Central (1-2)
23. Ord (0-3)
24. Battle Creek (1-2)
25. St. Cecilia (0-3)
Nebraska High School Football Class C1 Rankings
1. Fort Calhoun (3-0)
2. Lakeview (3-0)
3. Syracuse (3-0)
4. Sidney (3-0)
5. Central City (3-0)
6. Chadron (3-0)
7. Wahoo (3-0)
8. Mount Michael Benedictine (3-0)
9. Gothenburg (3-0)
10. Pierce (3-0)
11. O'Neill (3-0)
12. Ashland-Greenwood (2-1)
13. Gross Catholic (2-1)
14. Milford (2-1)
15. Cozad (1-2)
16. Alliance (2-1)
17. Wayne (1-2)
18. Chase County (1-2)
19. Broken Bow (1-2)
20. Ogallala (1-2)
21. Minden (1-2)
22. Douglas County West (1-2)
23. Falls City (1-2)
24. Brownell Talbot (1-2)
25. Louisville (1-2)
Nebraska High School Football Class B Rankings
1. Norris (3-0)
2. Waverly (3-0)
3. Gering (3-0)
4. Elkhorn North (3-0)
5. Scottsbluff (3-0)
6. Skutt Catholic (2-1)
7. Platteview (3-0)
8. Bennington (2-1)
9. Gretna East (2-1)
10. Standing Bear (2-1)
11. Gretna (2-1)
12. Northwest (2-1)
13. McCook (2-1)
14. Plattsmouth (2-1)
15. Seward (1-2)
16. York (1-2)
17. Crete (1-2)
18. Lexington (1-2)
19. Ralston (1-2)
20. Elkhorn (0-3)
21. Blair (0-3)
22. Beatrice (0-3)
23. Lincoln Northwest (0-3)
24. Hastings (0-3)
Nebraska High School Football Class A Rankings
1. Creighton Prep (3-0)
2. Omaha Westside (3-0)
3. Elkhorn South (3-0)
4. Fremont (3-0)
5. Millard South (2-1)
6. Omaha North (2-1)
7. Columbus (2-1)
8. Lincoln Northeast (3-0)
9. Papillion-LaVista South (2-1)
10. Lincoln East (2-1)
11. Omaha Central (2-1)
12. Omaha Westview (2-1)
13. Norfolk (2-1)
14. Papillion-LaVista (2-1)
15. Kearney (2-1)
16. Lincoln (2-1)
17. Burke (1-2)
18. Lincoln Southeast (2-1)
19. Bellevue West (1-2)
20. Millard West (1-2)
21. Benson (1-2)
22. North Star (1-2)
23. Omaha Buena Vista (1-2)
24. South Sioux City (1-2)
25. Millard North (0-3)