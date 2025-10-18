Nebraska high school football final scores, results - October 17, 2025
The 2025 Nebraska high school football season continued on Friday and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 8.
Alma 64, Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] 34
Anselmo-Merna 56, Palmer 8
Archbishop Bergan 50, North Bend Central 8
Arlington 38, Tekamah-Herman 6
Arthur County 65, Crawford 35
Ashland-Greenwood 70, Brownell Talbot 28
Aurora 49, Milford 14
Bennington 31, Skutt Catholic 14
Blair 14, Elkhorn 13
Boys Town 31, Roncalli Catholic 6
Bridgeport 59, Sutherland 0
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 1, Nebraska Lutheran 0
Cedar Catholic 1, Oakland-Craig 0
Central City 34, Broken Bow 20
Central Valley 52, Chambers/Wheeler Central 12
Cozad 42, Holdrege 0
Crete 45, Northwest 7
Crofton 42, Boyd County 16
David City 45, Clarkson/Leigh 36
Deshler 67, High Plains 0
Diller-Odell 58, Pawnee City 48
Doniphan-Trumbull 24, St. Cecilia 7
Douglas County West 34, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7
Elgin/Pope John 48, Ainsworth 7
Elk Creek 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Elkhorn South 34, Norfolk 19
Elmwood-Murdock 20, Weeping Water 14
Fillmore Central 49, Gibbon 0
Freeman 57, Omaha Christian Academy 26
Fullerton 52, Riverside 34
Gering 21, Chadron 20
Gothenburg 27, Minden 6
Grand Island Central Catholic 37, Boone Central 0
Gretna 63, Ralston 28
Gross Catholic 37, Louisville 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 54, Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 20
Hampton 73, Ansley/Litchfield 20
Hastings 13, Lexington 12
Hemingford 36, Perkins County 12
Howells-Dodge 40, Archangels Catholic 32
Humphrey 44, Twin River 34
Kearney 10, Columbus 0
Kearney Catholic 29, Hershey 22
Kenesaw 42, Blue Hill 20
Kimball 50, Morrill 8
Lakeview 21, Pierce 19
Lewiston 84, Harvard 16
Leyton 55, South Platte 13
Lincoln 28, Omaha South 6
Lincoln Christian 28, Adams Central 20
Lincoln East 41, Bryan 0
Lincoln Northeast 63, South Sioux City 21
Lincoln Southwest 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Loomis 44, Overton 34
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 48, Walthill 6
Maxwell 47, Brady 28
Maywood/Hayes Center 32, Bertrand 30
Mead 56, Heartland 30
Medicine Valley 69, Paxton 37
Millard North 14, Omaha Central 7
Mitchell 20, Amherst 17
Mount Michael Benedictine 42, Concordia 7
Mullen 59, Bayard 20
Nebraska City 28, Fairbury 7
Norfolk Catholic 24, Battle Creek 22
North Star 35, Millard West 10
O'Neill 37, Scotus 7
Ogallala 33, Chase County 0
Omaha Westside 52, Creighton Prep 20
Omaha Westview 72, Omaha Northwest 0
Osceola 52, Nebraska Christian 24
Papillion-LaVista 28, Fremont 6
Pender 25, Wisner-Pilger 8
Pius X 20, Beatrice 10
Plattsmouth 49, Platteview 7
Pleasanton 62, Sandhills Valley 12
Potter-Dix 64, Creek Valley 0
Ravenna 38, West Holt 20
Raymond Central 39, Conestoga 7
Red Cloud 58, Dorchester 0
Sacred Heart 54, Cedar Bluffs 18
Sandy Creek 71, Southern 0
Santee 1, Heartland Lutheran 0
Scottsbluff 21, McCook 7
Seward 42, York 16
Shelby-Rising City 36, McCool Junction 0
Sidney 49, Alliance 6
Silver Lake 52, Meridian 19
Sioux County 36, Cody-Kilgore 28
Southwest 65, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 30
St. Patrick's 35, Arapahoe 2
St. Paul 21, Centura 0
Standing Bear 29, Lincoln Northwest 17
Stanton 68, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12
Sterling 38, Parkview Christian 20
Stuart 47, Shelton 16
Sutton 24, Tri County 22
Syracuse 54, Auburn 27
Thayer Central 50, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 44
Twin Loup 40, Burwell 14
Valentine 44, Gordon-Rushville 6
Wahoo 35, Fort Calhoun 0
Wakefield 40, Homer 14
Wallace 60, Wauneta-Palisade 20
Wausa 64, Niobrara/Verdigre 20
Waverly 45, Norris 42
West Point-Beemer 35, Ponca 0
Wilber-Clatonia 21, Falls City 20
Winside 32, Randolph 20
Wood River 42, Superior 41
Wynot 57, Bancroft-Rosalie 6
Yutan 46, Aquinas 7
