Nebraska high school football final scores, results - October 17, 2025

Spencer Swaim

The 2025 Nebraska high school football season continued on Friday and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 8.

Nebraska (NSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Alma 64, Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] 34

Anselmo-Merna 56, Palmer 8

Archbishop Bergan 50, North Bend Central 8

Arlington 38, Tekamah-Herman 6

Arthur County 65, Crawford 35

Ashland-Greenwood 70, Brownell Talbot 28

Aurora 49, Milford 14

Bennington 31, Skutt Catholic 14

Blair 14, Elkhorn 13

Boys Town 31, Roncalli Catholic 6

Bridgeport 59, Sutherland 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 1, Nebraska Lutheran 0

Cedar Catholic 1, Oakland-Craig 0

Central City 34, Broken Bow 20

Central Valley 52, Chambers/Wheeler Central 12

Cozad 42, Holdrege 0

Crete 45, Northwest 7

Crofton 42, Boyd County 16

David City 45, Clarkson/Leigh 36

Deshler 67, High Plains 0

Diller-Odell 58, Pawnee City 48

Doniphan-Trumbull 24, St. Cecilia 7

Douglas County West 34, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7

Elgin/Pope John 48, Ainsworth 7

Elk Creek 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

Elkhorn South 34, Norfolk 19

Elmwood-Murdock 20, Weeping Water 14

Fillmore Central 49, Gibbon 0

Freeman 57, Omaha Christian Academy 26

Fullerton 52, Riverside 34

Gering 21, Chadron 20

Gothenburg 27, Minden 6

Grand Island Central Catholic 37, Boone Central 0

Gretna 63, Ralston 28

Gross Catholic 37, Louisville 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 54, Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 20

Hampton 73, Ansley/Litchfield 20

Hastings 13, Lexington 12

Hemingford 36, Perkins County 12

Howells-Dodge 40, Archangels Catholic 32

Humphrey 44, Twin River 34

Kearney 10, Columbus 0

Kearney Catholic 29, Hershey 22

Kenesaw 42, Blue Hill 20

Kimball 50, Morrill 8

Lakeview 21, Pierce 19

Lewiston 84, Harvard 16

Leyton 55, South Platte 13

Lincoln 28, Omaha South 6

Lincoln Christian 28, Adams Central 20

Lincoln East 41, Bryan 0

Lincoln Northeast 63, South Sioux City 21

Lincoln Southwest 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Loomis 44, Overton 34

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 48, Walthill 6

Maxwell 47, Brady 28

Maywood/Hayes Center 32, Bertrand 30

Mead 56, Heartland 30

Medicine Valley 69, Paxton 37

Millard North 14, Omaha Central 7

Mitchell 20, Amherst 17

Mount Michael Benedictine 42, Concordia 7

Mullen 59, Bayard 20

Nebraska City 28, Fairbury 7

Norfolk Catholic 24, Battle Creek 22

North Star 35, Millard West 10

O'Neill 37, Scotus 7

Ogallala 33, Chase County 0

Omaha Westside 52, Creighton Prep 20

Omaha Westview 72, Omaha Northwest 0

Osceola 52, Nebraska Christian 24

Papillion-LaVista 28, Fremont 6

Pender 25, Wisner-Pilger 8

Pius X 20, Beatrice 10

Plattsmouth 49, Platteview 7

Pleasanton 62, Sandhills Valley 12

Potter-Dix 64, Creek Valley 0

Ravenna 38, West Holt 20

Raymond Central 39, Conestoga 7

Red Cloud 58, Dorchester 0

Sacred Heart 54, Cedar Bluffs 18

Sandy Creek 71, Southern 0

Santee 1, Heartland Lutheran 0

Scottsbluff 21, McCook 7

Seward 42, York 16

Shelby-Rising City 36, McCool Junction 0

Sidney 49, Alliance 6

Silver Lake 52, Meridian 19

Sioux County 36, Cody-Kilgore 28

Southwest 65, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 30

St. Patrick's 35, Arapahoe 2

St. Paul 21, Centura 0

Standing Bear 29, Lincoln Northwest 17

Stanton 68, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12

Sterling 38, Parkview Christian 20

Stuart 47, Shelton 16

Sutton 24, Tri County 22

Syracuse 54, Auburn 27

Thayer Central 50, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 44

Twin Loup 40, Burwell 14

Valentine 44, Gordon-Rushville 6

Wahoo 35, Fort Calhoun 0

Wakefield 40, Homer 14

Wallace 60, Wauneta-Palisade 20

Wausa 64, Niobrara/Verdigre 20

Waverly 45, Norris 42

West Point-Beemer 35, Ponca 0

Wilber-Clatonia 21, Falls City 20

Winside 32, Randolph 20

Wood River 42, Superior 41

Wynot 57, Bancroft-Rosalie 6

Yutan 46, Aquinas 7

