Nebraska (NSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 120 games scheduled across Nebraska on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game live on our Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard.
Some marquee matchups of the night will include Bellevue West hosting Omaha Westside as well as Elkhorn North hosting Gretna.
NSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 14 games scheduled in the NSAA A classification on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
Omaha Westview (2-1) vs Papillion-LaVista South (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Omaha Buena Vista (1-2) vs Omaha Central (2-1) at 7:00 PM
North Star (1-2) vs Omaha South (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Millard West (1-2) vs Creighton Prep (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Millard North (0-3) vs Millard South (2-1) at 7:00 PM
North Platte (0-3) vs Lincoln Northeast (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln East (2-1) vs Lincoln Southwest (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln (2-1) vs South Sioux City (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Kearney (2-1) vs Omaha North (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Elkhorn South (3-0) vs Grand Island (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Fremont (3-0) vs Columbus (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Omaha Northwest (0-3) vs Benson (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Omaha Westside (3-0) vs Bellevue West (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista (2-1) vs Bellevue East (0-3) at 7:00 PM
NSAA Class B High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 11 games scheduled in the NSAA B classification on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class B High School Football Scoreboard.
Scottsbluff (3-0) vs Seward (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Skutt Catholic (2-1) vs Ralston (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Platteview (3-0) vs Pius X (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Plattsmouth (2-1) vs Lexington (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Hastings (0-3) vs Lincoln Northwest (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Ogallala (1-2) vs Gering (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Gretna (2-1) vs Elkhorn North (3-0) at 7:00 PM
McCook (2-1) vs Crete (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Norris (3-0) vs Blair (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Northwest (2-1) vs Bennington (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Beatrice (0-3) vs York (1-2) at 7:00 PM
NSAA Class C1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 22 games scheduled in the NSAA C1 classification on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class C1 High School Football Scoreboard.
Sidney (3-0) vs Mitchell (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Brownell Talbot (1-2) vs Schuyler (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Syracuse (3-0) vs Lincoln Christian (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (0-3) vs Wayne (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Wahoo (3-0) vs Gross Catholic (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Pierce (3-0) vs Fort Calhoun (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Falls City (1-2) vs Concordia (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Milford (2-1) vs Fairbury (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Roncalli Catholic (1-2) vs Douglas County West (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Mount Michael Benedictine (3-0) vs Lakeview (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Cozad (1-2) vs Chase County (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Chadron (3-0) vs Gothenburg (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Ponca (1-2) vs O'Neill (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Scotus (1-2) vs Aurora (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Louisville (1-2) vs Palmyra (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Ord (0-3) vs Broken Bow (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Ashland-Greenwood (2-1) vs Auburn (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Alliance (2-1) vs Hershey (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Holdrege (0-3) vs Adams Central (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Kearney Catholic (3-0) vs Minden (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Fillmore Central (1-2) vs Wilber-Clatonia (0-3) at 7:00 PM
NSAA Class C2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 20 games scheduled in the NSAA C1 classification on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class C2 High School Football Scoreboard.
Tekamah-Herman (2-1) vs Cedar Catholic (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Bishop Neumann (1-0) vs St. Cecilia (0-3) at 7:00 PM
North Bend Central (1-2) vs West Point-Beemer (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Oakland-Craig (0-2) vs Malcolm (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Gordon-Rushville (0-3) vs Gibbon (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Doniphan-Trumbull (1-2) vs Cross County (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Yutan (2-1) vs Conestoga (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Valentine (1-2) vs Centura (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Wood River (3-0) vs Boone Central (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Battle Creek (1-2) vs Archbishop Bergan (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Arlington (2-1) vs Norfolk Catholic (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Aquinas (0-3) vs Raymond Central (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Amherst (2-1) vs St. Paul (0-3) at 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 30 games scheduled in the NSAA D1 classification on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D1 High School Football Scoreboard.
Niobrara/Verdigre (1-2) vs Hartington-Newcastle (2-1) at 3:00 PM
East Butler (3-0) vs McCool Junction (2-1) at 3:00 PM
Perkins County (2-1) vs Bridgeport (2-1) at 6:00 PM
Wisner-Pilger (2-1) vs Wakefield (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Thayer Central (3-0) vs Sutton (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Stanton (0-3) vs Summerland (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Tri County (1-2) vs Sandy Creek (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Sandhills Valley (0-3) vs South Loup (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Ravenna (2-0) vs Pleasanton (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) (0-3) vs Pender (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Morrill (0-3) vs Sutherland (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Lutheran-Northeast (1-2) vs Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Johnson-Brock (2-1) vs Johnson County Central (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Madison (0-3) vs Humphrey (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (2-1) vs Homer (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Hemingford (3-0) vs Kimball (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Shelby-Rising City (3-0) vs Heartland (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Freeman (1-2) vs Lourdes Central Catholic (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Exeter-Milligan/Friend (1-2) vs Southern (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Elkhorn Valley (2-1) vs Plainview (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Newman Grove (0-3) vs David City (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Twin River (2-1) vs Clarkson/Leigh (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Centennial (0-3) vs Mead (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Wausa (3-0) vs Boyd County (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Bloomfield (3-0) vs Crofton (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Arcadia/Loup City (3-0) vs West Holt (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Southern Valley (0-3) vs Arapahoe (0-3) at 7:00 PM
St. Patrick's (2-1) vs Alma (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Cedar Bluffs (1-2) vs Omaha Christian Academy (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Dundy County-Stratton (3-0) vs Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] (1-2) at 7:30 PM
NSAA Class D2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 25 games scheduled in the NSAA D2 classification on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D2 High School Football Scoreboard.
Randolph (0-3) vs Wynot (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Lyons-Decatur Northeast (2-1) vs Winside (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Loomis (2-1) vs Maywood/Hayes Center (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Franklin (1-2) vs Kenesaw (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Maxwell (2-1) vs Hyannis (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Howells-Dodge (3-0) vs Nebraska Christian (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Nebraska Lutheran (0-3) vs High Plains (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Osceola (1-2) vs Fullerton (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Weeping Water (2-1) vs Sacred Heart (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer (0-3) vs Elmwood-Murdock (2-1) at 7:00 PM
North Central (0-3) vs Elgin/Pope John (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Deshler (3-0) vs Giltner (0-3) at 7:00 PM
St. Mary's (3-0) vs Creighton (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Chambers/Wheeler Central (2-1) vs Twin Loup (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Palmer (2-1) vs Burwell (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (2-1) vs Lawrence-Nelson (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Mullen (3-0) vs Brady (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Blue Hill (1-2) vs Elm Creek (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Sandhills/Thedford (1-2) vs Bayard (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Bancroft-Rosalie (2-1) vs Walthill (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Wilcox-Hildreth (1-2) vs Axtell (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Archangels Catholic (3-0) vs Riverside (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Anselmo-Merna (3-0) vs Central Valley (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Ainsworth (1-2) vs Neligh-Oakdale (4-0) at 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 7 games scheduled in the NSAA D6 classification on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D6 High School Football Scoreboard.
Red Cloud (2-0) vs Sterling (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Sioux County (1-1) vs Potter-Dix (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Shelton (0-2) vs Parkview Christian (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Pawnee City (2-0) vs Hampton (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Garden County (3-0) vs Stuart (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Creek Valley (1-1) vs Hay Springs (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Medicine Valley (0-2) vs Ansley/Litchfield (0-2) at 7:00 PM
