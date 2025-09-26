Nebraska (NSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 123 games scheduled across Nebraska on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game live on our Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard.
Some marquee matchups of the night will include Omaha Westside taking on Omaha Central and No. 4 Creighton Prep going to No. 10 Papillion-La Vista.
NSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 12 games scheduled in the NSAA A classification on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
Creighton Prep (4-0) vs Papillion-LaVista (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Omaha Central (3-1) vs Omaha Westside (4-0) at 7:00 PM
North Star (2-2) vs Omaha Westview (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista South (3-1) vs Norfolk (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln Southwest (0-4) vs South Sioux City (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Kearney (3-1) vs Lincoln East (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Grand Island (0-4) vs Millard West (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Columbus (3-1) vs North Platte (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Burke (2-2) vs Fremont (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Benson (2-2) vs Lincoln (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Bellevue West (1-3) vs Omaha Buena Vista (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Bellevue East (0-4) vs Omaha Northwest (0-4) at 7:00 PM
NSAA Class B High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 13 games scheduled in the NSAA B classification on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class B High School Football Scoreboard.
Standing Bear (2-2) vs Waverly (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Ralston (1-3) vs Platteview (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Aurora (1-3) vs Northwest (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Pius X (2-2) vs Norris (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Seward (2-2) vs Lincoln Northwest (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Lexington (1-3) vs Scottsbluff (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Gretna East (3-1) vs Plattsmouth (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Gering (4-0) vs McCook (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Skutt Catholic (3-1) vs Elkhorn (0-4) at 7:00 PM
York (2-2) vs Crete (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Elkhorn North (4-0) vs Blair (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Bennington (3-1) vs Gretna (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Beatrice (0-4) vs Hastings (0-4) at 7:00 PM
NSAA Class C1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 19 games scheduled in the NSAA C1 classification on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class C1 High School Football Scoreboard.
Pierce (3-1) vs Scotus (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Wayne (1-3) vs O'Neill (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Brownell Talbot (2-2) vs Roncalli Catholic (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Concordia (4-0) vs Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Minden (1-3) vs Holdrege (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Gothenburg (4-0) vs Sidney (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Fort Calhoun (4-0) vs Mount Michael Benedictine (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Nebraska City (0-4) vs Falls City (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Fairbury (0-4) vs Syracuse (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Douglas County West (1-3) vs Wahoo (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Lakeview (4-0) vs Schuyler (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Ogallala (1-3) vs Chadron (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Broken Bow (1-3) vs Cozad (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Gross Catholic (2-2) vs Boys Town (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Auburn (0-4) vs Wilber-Clatonia (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Ashland-Greenwood (3-1) vs Louisville (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Chase County (1-3) vs Alliance (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Adams Central (1-3) vs Central City (4-0) at 7:00 PM
NSAA Class C2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 16 games scheduled in the NSAA C2 classification on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class C2 High School Football Scoreboard.
Archbishop Bergan (3-0) vs Yutan (3-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Cecilia (0-4) vs Wood River (3-1) at 7:00 PM
West Point-Beemer (4-0) vs Cedar Catholic (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Raymond Central (3-1) vs Lincoln Lutheran (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Norfolk Catholic (3-0) vs Ponca (1-3) at 7:00 PM
St. Paul (0-4) vs Ord (1-3) at 7:00 PM
North Bend Central (1-3) vs Tekamah-Herman (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Hershey (2-2) vs Valentine (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Mitchell (1-3) vs Gordon-Rushville (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Superior (2-2) vs Fillmore Central (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Gibbon (1-3) vs Doniphan-Trumbull (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Conestoga (1-3) vs Malcolm (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Centura (2-2) vs Grand Island Central Catholic (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Cross County (2-2) vs Boone Central (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Battle Creek (1-3) vs Oakland-Craig (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Aquinas (0-4) vs Arlington (2-2) at 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 28 games scheduled in the NSAA D1 classification on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D1 High School Football Scoreboard.
West Holt (1-3) vs South Loup (1-3) at 2:00 PM
Humphrey (2-2) vs Newman Grove (0-4) at 3:00 PM
Wakefield (0-4) vs Guardian Angels Central Catholic (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Kimball (2-2) vs Bridgeport (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) (0-4) vs Wisner-Pilger (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Southern (1-3) vs Tri County (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Sandy Creek (3-1) vs Thayer Central (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Sandhills Valley (0-4) vs Ravenna (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Plainview (3-1) vs Summerland (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Sutherland (1-3) vs Perkins County (2-2) at 7:00 PM
McCool Junction (3-1) vs Mead (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Lutheran-Northeast (1-3) vs Stanton (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Homer (0-4) vs Pender (3-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Patrick's (3-1) vs Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Morrill (0-4) vs Hemingford (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Johnson County Central (3-1) vs Freeman (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Sutton (3-1) vs Exeter-Milligan/Friend (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (2-2) vs Elkhorn Valley (2-2) at 7:00 PM
East Butler (3-1) vs Shelby-Rising City (4-0) at 7:00 PM
David City (2-2) vs Twin River (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Hartington-Newcastle (3-1) vs Crofton (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Clarkson/Leigh (1-3) vs Madison (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Heartland (0-4) vs Centennial (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Niobrara/Verdigre (1-3) vs Boyd County (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Bloomfield (4-0) vs Wausa (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Pleasanton (0-4) vs Arcadia/Loup City (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Arapahoe (1-3) vs Dundy County-Stratton (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Alma (1-2) vs Southern Valley (0-4) at 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 24 games scheduled in the NSAA D2 classification on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D2 High School Football Scoreboard.
Winside (3-1) vs Walthill (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Twin Loup (3-1) vs Palmer (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Riverside (1-3) vs Osceola (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Neligh-Oakdale (5-0) vs North Central (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Maywood/Hayes Center (0-4) vs Overton (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Wynot (3-1) vs Lyons-Decatur Northeast (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Hyannis (1-3) vs Mullen (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Giltner (0-4) vs Nebraska Lutheran (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Fullerton (3-1) vs Howells-Dodge (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart (0-4) vs Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Lawrence-Nelson (3-1) vs Deshler (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Elgin/Pope John (3-1) vs Creighton (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Cedar Bluffs (2-2) vs Weeping Water (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Cambridge (4-0) vs Loomis (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Burwell (3-1) vs Central Valley (4-0) at 7:00 PM
High Plains (2-2) vs Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Wilcox-Hildreth (2-2) vs Blue Hill (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Hitchcock County (4-0) vs Bertrand (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Bayard (1-3) vs Brady (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Randolph (0-4) vs Bancroft-Rosalie (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Axtell (0-4) vs Kenesaw (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Nebraska Christian (0-4) vs Archangels Catholic (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Chambers/Wheeler Central (2-2) vs Anselmo-Merna (3-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Mary's (4-0) vs Ainsworth (1-3) at 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 12 games scheduled in the NSAA D6 classification on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D6 High School Football Scoreboard.
Wallace (3-0) vs Southwest (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Sterling (1-2) vs Silver Lake (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Stuart (3-1) vs Santee (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Parkview Christian (1-2) vs Pawnee City (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Red Cloud (3-0) vs Meridian (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Leyton (3-0) vs Potter-Dix (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Hay Springs (2-1) vs Sioux County (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Hampton (3-0) vs Heartland Lutheran (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Dorchester (1-2) vs Harvard (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Paxton (1-2) vs Wauneta-Palisade (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Lewiston (1-2) vs Diller-Odell (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Banner County (0-2) vs Creek Valley (1-2) at 7:00 PM
