Nebraska Shrine Bowl Football Rosters Revealed
The rosters for the 2026 Nebraska Shrine Bowl has been revealed, as many of the top senior high school football players in the state suit up one final time before heading to college.
The game is set for Saturday, June 6 from Cope Stadiim on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Coaches, Rosters Revealed For Nebraska Shrine Bowl
Coaches for the North team include head coach Kameron Lenhardt from Bennington, as Jamie Opfer of Seward leads the South.
Lenhardt will be assisted by Kurt Altig of North Platte, Troy Schlueter of Arlington, Tony Kobza of Raymond Central, Jim Clarkson from Clarkson-Leigh, Zach Byrd of Fort Calhoun and his own assistant, Brandon Mimick.
One Bennington player is on the North roster in Charlie Swoboda.
Several Of Nebraska's Best High School Football Players Set For Shrine Bowl
Micah Arellano and Logan Holtmeyer of Class A state runner-up Papillion-La Vista are on the North team, along with Connor Haney of Class C-2 runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic.
Ben Monheiser helped lead Sidney to the C-1 state title over Wahoo’s Harrison Krueger, and both will be on the North. Nathan Axmann and Gavin Ruskamp were on the Class B state champion Waverly squad.
On the South team will be the likes of Liam Norton and Connor Sams from state runner-up Gretna East in Class B.