Will Top Nebraska High School Football Team Play Out-Of-State In 2026?
One of the top Nebraska high school football teams will take on two out-of-state programs in 2026.
Millard South High School, the back-to-back Class A Nebraska high school football state champions, will play two teams from Missouri this coming fall after an incredible season led by Alabama commit Jett Thomalla.
The Patriots announced their schedule with Lee’s Summit North and Cardinal Ritter College Prep - two Missouri high schools - set for the first four weeks of the season.
Home-And-Away For Millard South Against Missouri Schools
Millard South opens at rival Millard North followed by Lee’s Summit North visiting Nebraska. A trip to Elkhorn South is scheduled for Week 3 with an extended road trip to Cardinal Ritter College Prep to follow.
From there, the final five games will feature Nebraska schools starting with Omaha North. Back-to-back road tilts at Millard West and Westview will lead into two straight home dates to finish the regular season vs. Lincoln East and Westside.
Trae Taylor has already transferred from Carmel Catholic in Illinois to Millard South, replacing Thomalla, who threw for 3,484 yards and 61 touchdowns. Taylor, a Nebraska commit, completed 205 of 251 passes last year for 3,571 yards with 38 touchdowns, adding another 633 yards and 12 TDs on the ground.
Trae Taylor Not Only Addition For Millard South In 2026
Along with Taylor, Tay Ellis has announced his decision to enroll at Millard South. Also a Nebraska commit, Ellis caught 65 passes for 808 yards and nine touchdowns last year at Crowley High School.
Millard South finished 12-1 last year, with the lone loss being a result of a forfeit they were forced to take due to a violation. The Patriots claimed their latest state championship with a 49-0 victory over Papillion-La Vista South.
Lee’s Summit North finished 6-4 in 2025, falling to Lee’s Summit in the postseason, 35-33. Cardinal Ritter College Prep, meanwhile, was 9-4 in 2025, reaching the Missouri high school football Class 5 semifinals before falling to Carthage.