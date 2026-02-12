High School

Will Top Nebraska High School Football Team Play Out-Of-State In 2026?

Millard South, with top QB prospect Trae Taylor, announces 2026 schedule.

Millard South's Jett Thomalla (4) passes against pressure from Basha defensive end Darian (Bleu) Dantzler (10) during a game at Basha High School in Chandler on Aug. 30, 2024.
Millard South's Jett Thomalla (4) passes against pressure from Basha defensive end Darian (Bleu) Dantzler (10) during a game at Basha High School in Chandler on Aug. 30, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the top Nebraska high school football teams will take on two out-of-state programs in 2026.

Millard South High School, the back-to-back Class A Nebraska high school football state champions, will play two teams from Missouri this coming fall after an incredible season led by Alabama commit Jett Thomalla.

The Patriots announced their schedule with Lee’s Summit North and Cardinal Ritter College Prep - two Missouri high schools - set for the first four weeks of the season.

Home-And-Away For Millard South Against Missouri Schools

Millard South opens at rival Millard North followed by Lee’s Summit North visiting Nebraska. A trip to Elkhorn South is scheduled for Week 3 with an extended road trip to Cardinal Ritter College Prep to follow.

From there, the final five games will feature Nebraska schools starting with Omaha North. Back-to-back road tilts at Millard West and Westview will lead into two straight home dates to finish the regular season vs. Lincoln East and Westside.

Trae Taylor has already transferred from Carmel Catholic in Illinois to Millard South, replacing Thomalla, who threw for 3,484 yards and 61 touchdowns. Taylor, a Nebraska commit, completed 205 of 251 passes last year for 3,571 yards with 38 touchdowns, adding another 633 yards and 12 TDs on the ground.

Trae Taylor Not Only Addition For Millard South In 2026

Along with Taylor, Tay Ellis has announced his decision to enroll at Millard South. Also a Nebraska commit, Ellis caught 65 passes for 808 yards and nine touchdowns last year at Crowley High School. 

Millard South finished 12-1 last year, with the lone loss being a result of a forfeit they were forced to take due to a violation. The Patriots claimed their latest state championship with a 49-0 victory over Papillion-La Vista South.

Lee’s Summit North finished 6-4 in 2025, falling to Lee’s Summit in the postseason, 35-33. Cardinal Ritter College Prep, meanwhile, was 9-4 in 2025, reaching the Missouri high school football Class 5 semifinals before falling to Carthage.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

