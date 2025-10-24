Omaha Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025
There are 52 games scheduled across the Omaha metro area between Thursday, October 23 and Friday, October 24. You can follow every game live on our Omaha Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Omaha High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
Boys Town (3-4) vs Brownell Talbot (3-5) - 1:30 PM
Omaha Westside (7-1) vs Papillion-LaVista (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Omaha North (6-2) vs Lincoln Southwest (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Columbus (6-2) vs Millard North (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Bennington (7-1) vs Elkhorn North (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Omaha South (0-8) vs Burke (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Millard South (7-1) vs Benson (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Bellevue West (4-4) vs Lincoln Northeast (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Omaha High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Omaha metro area on Friday, October 24. You can follow every game on our Omaha Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Pella Christian (1-6) vs Clarinda (6-2) - 7:00 PM
South Central Calhoun (3-5) vs Underwood (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Tri-Center (4-4) vs Ridge View (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Ogden (4-4) vs Treynor (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Shenandoah (3-5) vs West Marshall (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Ayr (5-3) vs St. Albert (5-3) - 7:00 PM
B-G-M (7-1) vs Riverside (6-2) - 7:00 PM
IKM/Manning (6-2) vs West Sioux (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Logan-Magnolia (5-3) vs ACGC (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Syracuse (8-0) vs Wilber-Clatonia (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Wayne (1-7) vs Scotus (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Schuyler (1-7) vs Pierce (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Wahoo (8-0) vs Concordia (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Roncalli Catholic (3-5) vs Louisville (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (2-6) vs Mount Michael Benedictine (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Falls City (1-7) vs Fairbury (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Fort Calhoun (6-2) vs Douglas County West (3-5) - 7:00 PM
O'Neill (8-0) vs Lakeview (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Raymond Central (5-3) vs Bishop Neumann (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Auburn (3-5) vs Nebraska City (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Ashland-Greenwood (7-1) vs Gross Catholic (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Oakland-Craig (0-7) vs West Point-Beemer (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Yutan (6-2) vs North Bend Central (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Norfolk (5-3) vs Creighton Prep (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Omaha Westview (6-2) vs Millard West (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Arlington (5-3) vs Archbishop Bergan (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Waverly (8-0) vs Pius X (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Aquinas (0-8) vs Tekamah-Herman (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Plattsmouth (4-4) vs Ralston (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln Christian (3-5) vs Platteview (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Grand Island (1-7) vs Omaha Northwest (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Fremont (4-4) vs Omaha Central (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Elkhorn South (7-1) vs Papillion-LaVista South (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Gretna (5-3) vs Gretna East (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Norris (7-1) vs Elkhorn (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Blair (1-7) vs Skutt Catholic (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Bryan (1-7) vs Kearney (5-3) - 7:00 PM
North Star (5-3) vs Bellevue East (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Greene County (4-4) vs Harlan (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Atlantic (6-2) vs Carroll (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Ankeny (6-2) vs Lincoln (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Boone (2-6) vs Glenwood (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Denison-Schleswig (1-7) vs A-D-M (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Jefferson (3-5) vs Lewis Central (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.