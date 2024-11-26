High School

Bishop Gorman vs. Arbor View: Live score, updates of Nevada high school football championship (11/26/2024)

Gaels are heavy favorites for 5A D1 championship four-peat - and state title No. 21 overall to add to rich history

Todd Milles

Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar attempts to elude two Mater Dei defenders earlier this season.
Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar attempts to elude two Mater Dei defenders earlier this season. / Photo by Heston Quan

Las Vegas-based powerhouse Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 3 in the country, will try to add to its run of Nevada state championships Tuesday when it meets Arbor View for the Class 5A Division I crown.

The Gaels already defeated Arbor View earlier this season, 49-14. In fact, the Aggies have never won a game in the series.

The two programs meet in a rematch at 7 p.m. Pacific time in Allegiant Stadium. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Nevada through championshi week. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: BISHOP GORMAN VS. ARBOR VIEW

About Bishop Gorman

Key players— OL S.J. Aiofaituli, QB Maika Eugenio, DL Alai Kalaniuvalu, WR Derek Meadows, RB Myles Norman, OL Douglas Utu, DL Prince Williams

About Arbor View

Key players— OL Daniel Boyd, DB Jordan Hales, LB Christian Thatcher, QB Thaddeus Thatcher, DL Brian Townsend, WR Damani Warren, WR Jayden Williams

Published
