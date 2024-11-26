Bishop Gorman vs. Arbor View: Live score, updates of Nevada high school football championship (11/26/2024)
Las Vegas-based powerhouse Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 3 in the country, will try to add to its run of Nevada state championships Tuesday when it meets Arbor View for the Class 5A Division I crown.
The Gaels already defeated Arbor View earlier this season, 49-14. In fact, the Aggies have never won a game in the series.
The two programs meet in a rematch at 7 p.m. Pacific time in Allegiant Stadium. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Nevada through championshi week. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: BISHOP GORMAN VS. ARBOR VIEW
FIRST QUARTER
Updates will come once game begins.
---
About Bishop Gorman
Key players— OL S.J. Aiofaituli, QB Maika Eugenio, DL Alai Kalaniuvalu, WR Derek Meadows, RB Myles Norman, OL Douglas Utu, DL Prince Williams
About Arbor View
Key players— OL Daniel Boyd, DB Jordan Hales, LB Christian Thatcher, QB Thaddeus Thatcher, DL Brian Townsend, WR Damani Warren, WR Jayden Williams
---
---