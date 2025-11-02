High School

Nevada High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NIAA) - November 1, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Nevada high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

Arbor View vs Palo Verde from Oct. 23, 2025
Arbor View vs Palo Verde from Oct. 23, 2025 / Jules Karney

The 2025 Nevada high school football regional playoffs began on Friday, October 31. The North and South Regionals will set the State Championship brackets, which begin November 14-15.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Nevada high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the championship games on November 22 and 25.

2025 Nevada (NIAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Eureka at Mineral County - 11/07 at 6 p.m. PST

Wells at Carlin - 11/08 at 1 p.m. PST

Indian Springs at Tonopah - 11/07 at 6 p.m. PST

Spring Mountain at Pahranagat Valley - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST

2025 Nevada (NIAA) Class 2A Football Bracket 

TBD at Pershing County - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST

Incline at Battle Mountain - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST

White Pine at Needles - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST

Lake Mead Academy at Lincoln County - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST

2025 Nevada (NIAA) Class 3A Football Bracket 

Spring Creek at Truckee - 11/01 at 1 p.m. PDT

Fernley at Churchill County - 11/08 at 7 p.m. PST

Boulder City at Virgin Valley - 11/08 at 7 p.m. PST

Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley - 11/08 at 7 p.m. PST

Truckee/Spring Creek at Elko - 11/08 at 7 p.m. PST

2025 Nevada (NIAA) Class 4A Football Bracket 

North Valleys at McQueen - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST

Reno at Carson - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST

Mater Academy East at Pinecrest Academy - Sloan Canyon - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST

Sports Leadership & Management at Clark - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST

2025 Nevada (NIAA) Class 5A Football Bracket 

Douglas at Spanish Springs - 11/07 at 6 p.m. PST

Reed at Bishop Manogue - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST

Green Valley at Centennial - 11/07 at 6 p.m. PST

Faith Lutheran at Las Vegas - 11/07 at 6 p.m. PST

2025 Nevada (NIAA) Open Division Football Bracket 

Foothill at Bishop Gorman - 11/14 at 6 p.m. PST

Arbor View at Liberty - 11/14 at 6 p.m. PST

