Nevada High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NIAA) - November 1, 2025
The 2025 Nevada high school football regional playoffs began on Friday, October 31. The North and South Regionals will set the State Championship brackets, which begin November 14-15.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Nevada high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the championship games on November 22 and 25.
2025 Nevada (NIAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Eureka at Mineral County - 11/07 at 6 p.m. PST
Wells at Carlin - 11/08 at 1 p.m. PST
Indian Springs at Tonopah - 11/07 at 6 p.m. PST
Spring Mountain at Pahranagat Valley - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST
2025 Nevada (NIAA) Class 2A Football Bracket
TBD at Pershing County - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST
Incline at Battle Mountain - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST
White Pine at Needles - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST
Lake Mead Academy at Lincoln County - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST
2025 Nevada (NIAA) Class 3A Football Bracket
Spring Creek at Truckee - 11/01 at 1 p.m. PDT
Fernley at Churchill County - 11/08 at 7 p.m. PST
Boulder City at Virgin Valley - 11/08 at 7 p.m. PST
Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley - 11/08 at 7 p.m. PST
Truckee/Spring Creek at Elko - 11/08 at 7 p.m. PST
2025 Nevada (NIAA) Class 4A Football Bracket
North Valleys at McQueen - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST
Reno at Carson - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST
Mater Academy East at Pinecrest Academy - Sloan Canyon - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST
Sports Leadership & Management at Clark - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST
2025 Nevada (NIAA) Class 5A Football Bracket
Douglas at Spanish Springs - 11/07 at 6 p.m. PST
Reed at Bishop Manogue - 11/07 at 7 p.m. PST
Green Valley at Centennial - 11/07 at 6 p.m. PST
Faith Lutheran at Las Vegas - 11/07 at 6 p.m. PST
2025 Nevada (NIAA) Open Division Football Bracket
Foothill at Bishop Gorman - 11/14 at 6 p.m. PST
Arbor View at Liberty - 11/14 at 6 p.m. PST
