Surprise No. 1 Pick Leads Las Vegas Area's Top 5 Running Backs Rankings for 2026

The shortest route to offensive success in football is on the ground. There's much less danger in handing the ball off to a running back who can make things happen as opposed to throwing it and risking an incompletion or worst yet an interception.

Several Las Vegas area teams will have the luxury of having a talented runner, in some cases two, who can carry his team to victory. In fact, this could be one of the strongest crops of ball carriers this area has seen in a while. Ranking them was no easy feat, but here goes ...

1. BRAYLON RAYFORD, SLOAN CANYON, SO.

A bit premature on our part to put Rayford at the head of the class already? Perhaps, but we think after the dust has settled this season people will understand why.

Rayford transferred to Sloan Canyon after one season at Bishop Gorman. He joins forces with an already established star in backfield mate Jermaine Wilson Jr. to give the Pirates an embarrassment of riches at the position.

With five college offers already in tow, including BYU and SMU, Rayford is already on the radar of recruiters. At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, it didn't take long for him to catch the eye of Sloan Canyon's coaching staff when he showed up on campus.

"I saw him walking through the building and was like "what position does he play?" Pirates head coach Nathaniel Oishi said.

Rayford scored touchdowns on three of his 14 carries for Bishop Gorman last season. It's scary to think what kind of video-game numbers he will post in 2026.

2, EZRA SANELIVI, LIBERTY, SR. (BYU)

At 200 pounds, Sanelivi is not interested in breaking runs to the outside. He gladly stays between the tackles and dares defenders to make a business decision. That's a key reason why BYU, a program that loves workhorse running backs, wanted and got Sanelivi to commit.

Sanelivi rushed for 745 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025 while helping the Patriots finish 9-2 and advance all the way to the Open Division semifinals. He has 22 career rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons and should add nicely to that lofty total this fall.

3. NOAH COLE, BISHOP GORMAN, JR.

Bishop Gorman's Noah Cole is expected to have a breakout season for the Gaels. | Jules Karney

Cole emerged as the Gaels' workhorse last season, which was something for a sophomore. He ran for 617 yards and 5 touchdowns while posting two 100-yard performances.

With Bishop Gorman breaking in a new starting quarterback this fall, we expect Cole to be counted on heavily, thus a projection that pushes for a 1,000-yard season is in the offing.

The college suitors have taken notice and Cole has multiple offers, including Hawaii and Utah.

4. KAMAREION BELL, ARBOR VIEW, SR. (SACRAMENTO STATE)

We don't expect quarterback Thadeus Thatcher to lead the Aggies in rushing yards again this season. Not with a talent like Bell available in the backfield.

The talent is there for Bell to rush for 1,000 yards in 2026, but in this pass-happy offense the opportunities may not be there. Still, Bell holds his own as a threat out of the backfield as evidenced by his 259 receiving yards and three scores.

Bell committed to Sacramento State earlier this summer after pondering several other offers.

5. JERMAINE WILSON JR., SLOAN CANYON, SR.

Wilson could easily be higher on this list. He ran for 1,021 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025 while leading the Pirates to a 12-win season. In the process, he picked up an offer from Colorado State.

With Braylon Rayford now joining him in the backfield, it's downright scary to think what kind of numbers this offense will put up. The level of college interest both are going to attract (you scout one, you scout both) should mean Wilson picks up more college suitors.

Be sure to check on all of High School On SI's preseason football coverage, as reporter Aram Tolegian breaks down all the top players and releases his Top 20 teams in the Las Vegas area.