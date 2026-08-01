Bishop Gorman Head Coach Sets Deadline For Starting Quarterback Battle To Be Decided

Anywhere else but Bishop Gorman would the old adage about having two quarterbacks meaning you have none apply.

Instead, the Gaels' embarrassment of riches at the premier position on the field has coaches feeling like either choice they make for the starting job between senior Chance Thomas and junior Ace Amina will produce strong results.

But with highly anticipated games that double as national championship eliminators in the not-so-distant future, time is of the essence for head coach Brent Browner and crew to make a call.

"I want to see someone win the job outright," Browner said. "We're a team that's going to put the best personnel on the field at all times. If there's a scenario where both (quarterbacks) play, then that's what we'll do. But we want to see both players take the job outright."

Browner said a decision on who's No. 1 will be made before game week arrives for the Gaels' season opener on August 14 vs. Somerset Academy Losee. It's a game Bishop Gorman will be a substantial favorite in. That all changes on August 21, however, when St. John Bosco hits town for a battle between what most consider the top-two teams in the country.

After the Gaels graduated two-year starter Maika Eugenio this offseason, most observers figured program mainstay Amina was a shoe-in to be QB1. That was until Thomas arrived fresh off a 2025 campaign in which he threw for 3,327 yards and 33 touchdowns while adding 734 yards and seven scores on the ground for Western of Anaheim, California.

"They both present different challenges for the defense," Browner said. "Chance is a mobile player who makes plays on his feet and extends plays. Ace has a cannon arm and can throw the ball across the country."

COMPETITION BREEDS SUCCESS

The competition isn't just against each other for Amina and Thomas, it's also against friendly fire known as the vaunted Bishop Gorman defense. Being able to take their swings against a stop unit comparable to what they'll see this season in games against St. John Bosco, Mater Dei, Columbus and Lone Peak has been serving as a good way for Browner and his staff to properly gauge how each quarterback will respond on the big stage.

"There's four corners, four safeties and three linebackers here that are Division 1 players that they're going against every day in practice," Browner said. "You can't throw late and you can't throw a bad ball or it's going to get intercepted.

"That's how it is when you come here. Not just at quarterback, but every position. When you come here, you have to compete and we will never take a kid who doesn't want to do that. That's how it's going to be in college, except there it's going to be four quarterbacks going for the same job, not just two."

Be sure to check out all of High School On SI's preseason football coverage as reporter Aram Tolegian breaks down the best players and teams in the Las Vegas area ahead of the 2026 season.