New Hampshire high school football: Nashua South releases 2025 schedule
Nashua South has released its 2025 football schedule, which features six games against Division I West opponents and three nonconference contests.
The Panthers will open the season Sept. 5 with an out-of-state game against Malden (Mass.) Catholic. Nashua South’s other nonconference games are against Manchester Memorial (Division I East) and defending Division I champion Pinkerton Academy (Division I Central).
Bedford, Goffstown, Nashua North, Keene, Bishop Guertin and Merrimack are the other teams Nashua South will play during the regular season.
Josh Porter is entering his first season as Nashua South’s head coach. He was an assistant at Nashua South last season and was elevated to head coach when Scott Knight retired in December after serving as the program’s head coach for 22 seasons.
The Panthers were 8-3 and reached the Division I quarterfinals last season.
Nashua South 2025 football schedule
Sept. 5: at Malden Catholic
Sept. 12: vs. Bedford
Sept. 19: vs. Goffstown
Sept. 26: at Nashua North
Oct. 3: at Keene
Oct. 10: vs. Bishop Guertin
Oct. 17: vs. Manchester Memorial
Oct. 24: at Merrimack
— Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia
