High School

New Hampshire (NHIAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 19, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 New Hampshire high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

The New Hampshire high school football playoffs enter the penultimate weekend of competition
The New Hampshire high school football playoffs enter the penultimate weekend of competition / Dan Doyon

The 2025 New Hampshire high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 21.

High School On SI has brackets for every Division in the NHIAA high school football playoffs. The NHIAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28.

New Hampshire (NHIAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 21, 2025

2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division I Football Bracket

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Bedford vs. No. 4 Nashua South - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m.

No. 3 Pinkerton vs. No. 7 Salem - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m.

2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division II Football Bracket

Championship Round

No. 1 Souhegan vs. No. 2 Trinity - 11/22 at 1:00 p.m.

2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division III Football Bracket

Championship Round

No. 2 Laconia vs. No. 4 Gilford - 11/22 at 1:00 p.m.

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/New Hampshire