New Hampshire (NHIAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 19, 2025

The 2025 New Hampshire high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 21.
High School On SI has brackets for every Division in the NHIAA high school football playoffs. The NHIAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28.
New Hampshire (NHIAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 21, 2025
2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division I Football Bracket
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Bedford vs. No. 4 Nashua South - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m.
No. 3 Pinkerton vs. No. 7 Salem - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m.
2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division II Football Bracket
Championship Round
No. 1 Souhegan vs. No. 2 Trinity - 11/22 at 1:00 p.m.
2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division III Football Bracket
Championship Round
No. 2 Laconia vs. No. 4 Gilford - 11/22 at 1:00 p.m.
