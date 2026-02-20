Two Iowa High Schools To Merge For Football, Baseball
A pair of Iowa high schools is coming together to share athletes in two sports starting with baseball this summer.
Siouxland Christian, a Sioux City-based private school, will partner with Remsen St. Mary’s for the upcoming baseball season to conclude the 2025-26 school year, along with football to begin the 2026-27 school year.
Iowa continues to play sanctioned high school baseball during the summer months.
“Remsen St. Mary’s and Siouxland Christian School are proud to announce a new athletic partnership for the upcoming seasons in baseball and football,” the Siouxland Christian School Facebook page posted. “Siouxland Christian student-athletes will join Remsen St. Mary’s established programs, competing as part of the Hawks roster to provide greater roster depth, stability and competitive opportunities for athletes from both schools.”
Numbers Hurt Both Programs During Football Season
This past fall, both Siouxland Christian and Remsen St. Mary’s had trouble fielding a healthy football team, as Siouxland Christian canceled its season while Remsen St. Mary’s - the defending eight-player state champion in Iowa high school football - forfeited multiple games.
“Remsen St. Mary’s has built an outstanding tradition of success in both programs, particularly in Iowa’s small-school divisions,” the social media page wrote. “By partnering with Siouxland Christian School, the combined program will draw on Remsen St. Mary’s proven track record while benefiting from additional talented athletes from Siouxland Christian.
“This collaboration is expected to create even more competitive teams capable of contending for championships.”
Remsen St. Mary's Has Had Success In Football, Baseball In Recent Years
Along with winning a recent state football title, Remsen St. Mary’s has won it all in 2020 and 2022, capped by a perfect 13-0 season in 2024. In baseball, the Hawks have qualified for 10 consecutive state tournaments, including a championship on the diamond in 2023.
“We are thrilled about this partnership,” Loren De Jong, Director of Athletics Development at Siouxland Christian said. “It allows us to strengthen our programs, provide more students with the opportunity to compete at a high level and help us learn how to build a competitive program from one of the best programs in the state. Best of all, we get to do it with a mission-aligned partner.”
Jarrod Schott, Director of Athletics at Remsen St. Mary’s, echoed those thoughts, saying, “We are excited to welcome Siouxland Christian student-athletes into our programs.
“This partnership brings fresh energy and additional talent to our already strong Hawks programs, and we’re genuinely excited about the opportunities it creates for all involved.”