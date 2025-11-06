New Hampshire (NHIAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 6, 2025
The 2025 New Hampshire high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 7.
High School On SI has brackets for every Division in the NHIAA high school football playoffs.
The NHIAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28.
2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division I Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Bedford — BYE
Winnacunnet vs. Exeter - 11/07 and 7:00 p.m. ET
Nashua South vs. Londonderry - 11/07 and 7:00 p.m. ET
Bishop Guertin vs. Nashua North - 11/07 and 7:00 p.m. ET
Manchester Memorial — BYE
Salem vs. Portsmouth - 11/07 and 7:00 p.m. ET
Pinkerton — BYE
Windham vs. Concord - 11/07 and 7:00 p.m. ET
2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division II Football Bracket
Souhegan vs. St. Thomas Aquinas - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET
Pelham vs. Manchester West - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET
Trinity vs. Hanover - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET
Plymouth vs. Kingswood - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET
2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division III Football Bracket
Monadnock vs. Somersworth - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET
Gilford vs. Epping - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET
Laconia vs. Newport - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET
Campbell vs. Inter-Lakes - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET
2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division IV Football Bracket
Hillsboro-Deering vs. Farmington - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET
Mascoma vs. Raymond - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET
