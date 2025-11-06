High School

New Hampshire (NHIAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 6, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 New Hampshire high school football playoffs

CJ Vafiadis

Nashua Football
Nashua Football / Joe Marchilena

The 2025 New Hampshire high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 7.

High School On SI has brackets for every Division in the NHIAA high school football playoffs.

The NHIAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28.

New Hampshire (NHIAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 7, 2025

2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division I Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Bedford — BYE

Winnacunnet vs. Exeter - 11/07 and 7:00 p.m. ET

Nashua South vs. Londonderry - 11/07 and 7:00 p.m. ET

Bishop Guertin vs. Nashua North - 11/07 and 7:00 p.m. ET

Manchester Memorial — BYE

Salem vs. Portsmouth - 11/07 and 7:00 p.m. ET

Pinkerton — BYE

Windham vs. Concord - 11/07 and 7:00 p.m. ET

2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division II Football Bracket

Souhegan vs. St. Thomas Aquinas - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET

Pelham vs. Manchester West - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET

Trinity vs. Hanover - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET

Plymouth vs. Kingswood - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET

2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division III Football Bracket

Monadnock vs. Somersworth - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET

Gilford vs. Epping - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET

Laconia vs. Newport - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET

Campbell vs. Inter-Lakes - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET

2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division IV Football Bracket

Hillsboro-Deering vs. Farmington - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET

Mascoma vs. Raymond - 11/08 and 7:00 p.m. ET

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/New Hampshire