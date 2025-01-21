Top 10 New Hampshire Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/21/2025)
There are no new teams in this week’s New Hampshire girls basketball Top 10 rankings, although the deck has been shuffled a bit.
As was the case last week, the rankings feature seven Division I teams, two from Division II and on from Division III. Portsmouth (6-2) is lurking just outside the Top 10.
Records are through games played Jan. 20.
1. Bedford (8-0)
Previous rank: 1
Bedford’s only game last week was a 75-37 victory over a solid Exeter team. The Bulldogs have to be considered the best team in the state until someone proves otherwise.
2. Londonderry (6-0)
Previous rank: 2
There’s been a lot of talk about how good the Londonderry offense is, but four of the team’s six opponents have failed to score more than 35 points.
3. Windham (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Jaguars moved up one spot after wins against Goffstown (56-27) and Nashua South (49-36) kept them unbeaten after eight games.
4. Pinkerton (7-1)
Previous rank: 3
It won’t be an easy week for the Astros, who have to play at Keene on Tuesday and at Salem on Friday. Pinkerton will face No. 2 Londonderry at home next week.
5. Concord Christian (6-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Kingsmen are proving they belong in Division I. Concord Christian has won six of its last seven games since opening the season with a 38-36 loss to Bishop Guertin. The only loss during that stretch came against unbeaten Windham.
6. Laconia (7-0)
Previous rank: 7
One of two unbeaten teams in Division II, Laconia moves up to No. 6 after impressive victories over Pembroke (48-42) and Bow (48-44) last week.
7. Derryfield (7-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Cougars are the only other undefeated Division II team. We could have a battle of unbeatens when Derryfield plays Laconia at home Feb. 7.
8. Salem (6-2)
Previous rank: 5
After losing to Concord Christian 53-51 last Tuesday, the Blue Devils bounced back with a 72-39 victory over Keene. Salem still has to face No. 3 Windham and No. 4 Pinkerton before the month is over.
9. Keene (5-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Blackbirds feasted on a soft schedule early, but red flags went up following Keene’s lopsided loss to Salem. We’ll know if this team is Top 10 material after games against Pinkerton (Tuesday) and Concord Christian (Friday).
10. St. Thomas (8-0)
Previous rank: 10
St. Thomas has allowed 19, 12, 11, and 17 points in its last four games. Only two teams have scored more than 19 points against the Saints this season.