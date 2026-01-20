Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026
Four teams debut in this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 poll.
Salem-Virginia Beach (No. 16) and undefeated Thomas Dale (21st) joins Salem (No. 23) and King’s Fork (24th) in the newest rankings. Princess Anne remains No. 1 followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchville.
Shining Stars Academy, Manchester, Potomac School, Saint Anne’s-Belfield and Osbourn Park complete the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:
1. PRINCESS ANNE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 15-0
The Cavaliers defeated Cox, 84-21.
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 12-3
The Strivers defeated IMG Academy (Fla.) and Monsignor Scanlan (N.Y.) at the She Got Game Classic.
3. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 13-4
The Cardinals defeated Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tenn.) and South Shore (N.Y.) at the 4 The Culture Hoops Classic after a loss to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play.
4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 10-8
The Crusaders defeated Norfolk Collegiate, Steward and Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.)
5. MENCHVILLE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 11-1
The Monarchs defeated Phoebus and Hampton by a combined 113 points.
6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 10-4
The Panthers won both their matches at the Oak City MLK Classic in North Carolina.
7. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 13-1
The Lancers went 3-0 last week, capped with a 71-63 overtime decision against No. 14 Floyd E. Kellam.
8. POTOMAC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 10-5
The Panthers defeated Georgetown Visitation Prep, 55-52.
9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 12-3
The Saints defeated Collegiate, 56-15.
10. OSBOURN PARK
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 11-6
The Yellowjackets defeated Osbourn and Battlefield.
11. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 12-3
The Panthers rebounded from loss to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College with a win over Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) followed with two victories at the Rose Superjam Classic in New York.
12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 14-3
The Patriots won both their matches at Oak City Prep MLK Classic in North Carolina.
13. SOUTH COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 13-1
The Stallions defeated Fairfax (68-20) and then-No. 15 West Potomac.
14. CLARKE COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 13-1
The Eagles extended their winning streak to six with decisions over JOHN HANDLEY, Page County and Central Woodstock.
15. WEST POTOMAC
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 10-3
The Wolverines lost to Jackson-Reed (D.C.) at the She Got Game Classic after a 54-30 loss to South County.
16. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 14-2
The Sundevils defeated Tallwood and Cox to run their winning streak to seven.
17. FLOYD E. KELLAM
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 11-4
The Knights lost to No. 7 Manchester after wins over Kempsville and Hickory.
18. CHANTILLY
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 11-4
The Chargers went 3-0 last week, including a 39-34 win over No. 22 Oakton.
19. LANGLEY
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 15-1
The Saxons defeated Herndon and Yorktown.
20. MANOR
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 11-1
The Mustangs defeated Granby (55-33) and Lake Taylor (70-25).
21. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 12-0
The Knights have won 11 decisions by double-digits.
22. OAKTON
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 13-4
The Cougars defeated South Lakes after a loss to then-No. 19 Chantilly.
23. CENTREVILLE
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 11-4
The Wildcats defeated South Lakes (64-23) and Westfield (58-27).
23. SALEM
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 15-1
The Spartans have won eight straight.
24. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 12-2
The Bulldogs defeated Nansemond River (65-35), Grassfield (80-29) Prince George (94-55), and then-No. 13 Norfolk Christian Academy (81-49).
25. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 9-7
The Ambassadors lost to King’s Fork after wins over Miller School, Nansemomd-Suffolk Academy and Peninsula Catholic.