High School

Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026

Salem-Virginia Beach, Thomas Dale, Salem and King's Fork join the Top 25

Derek Toney

Bishop Ireton improved to 13-4 as it maintained its No. 3 ranking in the state of Virginia.
Bishop Ireton improved to 13-4 as it maintained its No. 3 ranking in the state of Virginia. / Bishop Ireton Womens Basketbal

Four teams debut in this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 poll.

Salem-Virginia Beach (No. 16) and undefeated Thomas Dale (21st) joins Salem (No. 23) and King’s Fork (24th) in the newest rankings. Princess Anne remains No. 1 followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchville. 

Shining Stars Academy, Manchester, Potomac School, Saint Anne’s-Belfield and Osbourn Park complete the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:

1. PRINCESS ANNE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 15-0

The Cavaliers defeated Cox, 84-21. 

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 12-3

The Strivers defeated IMG Academy (Fla.) and Monsignor Scanlan (N.Y.) at the She Got Game Classic.

3. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 13-4

The Cardinals defeated Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tenn.) and South Shore (N.Y.) at the 4 The Culture Hoops Classic after a loss to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play.

4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 10-8

The Crusaders defeated Norfolk Collegiate, Steward and Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.)

5. MENCHVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 11-1

The Monarchs defeated Phoebus and Hampton by a combined 113 points.

6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 10-4

The Panthers won both their matches at the Oak City MLK Classic in North Carolina.

7. MANCHESTER

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 13-1

The Lancers went 3-0 last week, capped with a 71-63 overtime decision against No. 14 Floyd E. Kellam.

8. POTOMAC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 10-5

The Panthers defeated Georgetown Visitation Prep, 55-52.

9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 12-3

The Saints defeated Collegiate, 56-15.

10. OSBOURN PARK

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 11-6

The Yellowjackets defeated Osbourn and Battlefield.

11. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 12-3

The Panthers rebounded from loss to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College with a win over Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) followed with two victories at the Rose Superjam Classic in New York.

12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 14-3

The Patriots won both their matches at Oak City Prep MLK Classic in North Carolina.

13. SOUTH COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 13-1

The Stallions defeated Fairfax (68-20) and then-No. 15 West Potomac.

14. CLARKE COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 13-1

The Eagles extended their winning streak to six with decisions over JOHN HANDLEY, Page County and Central Woodstock.

15. WEST POTOMAC

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 10-3

The Wolverines lost to Jackson-Reed (D.C.) at the She Got Game Classic after a 54-30 loss to South County.

16. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 14-2

The Sundevils defeated Tallwood and Cox to run their winning streak to seven.

17. FLOYD E. KELLAM 

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 11-4

The Knights lost to No. 7 Manchester after wins over Kempsville and Hickory.

18. CHANTILLY

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 11-4

The Chargers went 3-0 last week, including a 39-34 win over No. 22 Oakton.

19. LANGLEY

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 15-1

The Saxons defeated Herndon and Yorktown.

20. MANOR 

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 11-1

The Mustangs defeated Granby (55-33) and Lake Taylor (70-25).

21. THOMAS DALE

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 12-0

The Knights have won 11 decisions by double-digits.

22. OAKTON

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 13-4

The Cougars defeated South Lakes after a loss to then-No. 19 Chantilly.

23. CENTREVILLE

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 11-4

The Wildcats defeated South Lakes (64-23) and Westfield (58-27).

23. SALEM

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 15-1

The Spartans have won eight straight. 

24. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 12-2

The Bulldogs defeated Nansemond River (65-35), Grassfield (80-29) Prince George (94-55), and then-No. 13 Norfolk Christian Academy (81-49).

25. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 9-7

The Ambassadors lost to King’s Fork after wins over Miller School, Nansemomd-Suffolk Academy and Peninsula Catholic. 

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Virginia