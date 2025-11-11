Vote: Who is the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 11, 2025
Here are the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week candidates following Week 10 of the New Hampshire high school football season.
Congratulation to last week's winner: Anthony Emerson of Winnacunnet.
Voting ends Nov. 15, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Ethan Dunbar (Concord)
Dunbar intercepted two passes during 11th-seeded Concord’s 20-14 overtime loss to sixth-seeded Windham.
Justin Fish (Nashua South)
Fish had six receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns as Nashua South extended its season with a 44-15 victory over Londonderry in the first round of the Division I playoffs.
Cody Jackson (Nashua South)
Jackson, a senior quarterback, completed 15-of-21 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in South’s 44-15 win against Londonderry in the first round of the Division I playoffs. He also rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Noah Johnson (Pelham)
Johnson recorded seven tackles, including a sack, had an interception, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles in Pelham’s 7-6 triumph over Manchester West in the Division II quarterfinals. Johnson also caught two passes for 34 yards and his team’s only touchdown.
Robert King (Hillsboro-Deering)
King carried the ball 22 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns to help Hillsboro-Deering defeat Farmington/Nute 35-14 in the Division IV semifinals.
Colvin Levesque (Nashua South)
Levesque caught six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in Nashua South’s 44-15 win against Londonderry.
Dom Mancini (Winnacunnet)
Mancini, a senior running back, carried the ball 22 times for 160 yards and four touchdowns as Winnacunnet beat rival Exeter 34-14 in the first round of the Division I playoffs.
Dylan Noble (Nashua North)
Noble caught seven passes for 95 yards in a 32-7 loss to Bishop Guertin in the Division I playoffs.
Colin Savard (Concord)
A junior running back, Savard rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries in a 20-14 overtime loss to Windham in the first round of the Division I playoffs.
Colin Tinnin (Concord)
Tinnin rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 17 attempts to help Keene defeat Alvirne 29-15. He also completed his only pass attempt for 15 yards.
