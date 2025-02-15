Who Should Win the 2025 New Hampshire Miss Basketball Award?
Here are 10 players who deserve consideration for the 2024-25 Miss New Hampshire Basketball Award, which is chosen annually by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches’ Organization. In addition to basketball accomplishments (50 percent), the award is based on academic excellence (25 percent) and sportsmanship (25 percent).
Bedford High School’s Lana McCarthy was selected as the 2023-24 Miss New Hampshire Basketball winner after she helped the Bulldogs defeat Pinkerton Academy in the Division I championship game. McCarthy is now playing at Purdue.
The following 10 contenders are listed in alphabetical order. The NHBCO will announce this year’s winner in mid-March. Before the official votes are cast, we ask you to weigh in and vote for the player you think is most deserving of this year’s award. Our voting will end on Feb. 28th.
Kate Allard (Bedford)
Allard, who is averaging 17.3 points per game through 15 contests, is the top player on the state’s best team. She became the program’s all-time leading scorer during a 68-20 victory over Keene and will continue her basketball career at Boston University.
Lilli Carlile (Concord Christian)
Carlile will soon become the first NHIAA player to lead her team to the playoffs in each of New Hampshire’s four divisions. Concord Christian won the Division IV championship in 2022, the Division III title in 2023 and the Division II championship last year. She was averaging 19.1 points per game through 15 Division I games this season.
Tia Ferdinando (Derryfield)
Ferdinando is the top player on the only unbeaten team in Division II, and scored the game-winning basket when Derryfield handed Laconia its only loss. A strong two-way player, Ferdinando was averaging 12.1 points per game through Derryfield’s first 12 games.
Lily George (Salem)
One of the state’s most talented all-around players, George’s chances would improve significantly if Salem made a deep run in the Division I tournament. George entered Salem’s Feb. 14 game at Nashua North averaging 15.6 points per contest.
Sydney Gerossie (Pinkerton)
Gerossie, a senior point guard, became the seventh female player at Pinkerton to record 1,000 points during her career. She was averaging a team-high 17.9 points per game through 15 games this season and has committed to play at Southern New Hampshire University.
Lilly Nossiff (Dover)
Nossiff, a senior, became Dover’s all-time scoring leader (1,222 points) when she tossed in 14 points during a 51-33 win against Goffstown on Feb. 11. She was averaging 18.2 points per contest after that victory, which stretched Dover’s winning streak to five games.
Vivian O’Quinn (Oyster River)
A Division II Second Team All-State selection last season, O’Quinn is among the leading scorers in Division II this year (19.4 ppg).
Kayla Smith (Merrimack Valley)
Like O’Quinn, Smith was a Division II Second Team All-State honoree last season. She scored 25 points in Merrimack Valley’s last game, a 50-38 victory over Coe-Brown
Samantha Sullivan (Londonderry)
Sullivan, a junior, is averaging 18.9 points per game for a Londonderry team that was unbeaten through 12 games. She was a Division I First Team All-State selection last season.
Macy Swormstedt (Laconia)
Swormstedt, a versatile guard, is arguably the top player in Division II. Through 13 games, she was averaging 20.2 points per contest for a Laconia team that is on the short-list of favorites to win this year’s Division II championship.