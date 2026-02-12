Brock Hor Named Volleyball Coach at Ridge After Controversial Exit from Scotch Plains-Fanwood
One of New Jersey's top volleyball coaches is making a comeback on the sidelines for the 2026 season.
Brock Hor Returns to Coaching at Ridge High School
Brock Hor, previously the highly successful coach at Scotch Plains-Fanwood before his controversial departure which shocked the New Jersey High School volleyball community, has been hired as the new boys volleyball coach at Ridge High School.
“I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my coaching career and to see what is in store for this season and beyond,“ Hor told NJAdvanceMedia. ”Ridge has a rich history with two sectional titles but are still in search of that first Skyland Cup title.”
A Proven Track Record of Success
Hor led the boys team at Scotch Plains-Fanwood for eight years, guiding the Blue Raiders to unprecedented heights which included a sparkling 183-20 record (.901 winning percentage), seven straight Union County titles, four sectional championships, and a state title in 2023.
He also assisted with the girls team under head coach Adrienne Stack but resigned last September in a show of support for Stack who had stepped away from the program. Hor had planned to continue as boys head coach, but was later told he would not return.
Position at Previous School Rescinded
In September 2024, the Scotch Plains-Fanwood school district informed Hor that it had revoked his previously approved coaching position for the upcoming season. Hor said he never wanted to leave, explaining that the current team still feels like his own. He called it a shame that, because of certain individuals, he was forced to step away from the outstanding group of players and parents they had built into a state powerhouse—both on and off the court—starting from nothing. He added that he would also miss the coaching staff that had been assembled and hopes to recreate the same positive atmosphere at Ridge.
Hor’s Impressive Legacy with at Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Hor had transformed a brand-new boys volleyball program at Scotch Plains-Fanwood into an immediate powerhouse. In 2018, his first year, the Raiders captured the Union County championship, a title that they had defended every year since. The team reached the state finals in recent seasons: losing a heartbreaking third-set decider (25-23) to Southern last year, falling in the final to Cherry Hill East the year before, and winning the state championship in 2023.
Under Hor’s leadership, the program became a true dynasty, developing several of New Jersey’s elite players, many of whom earned college scholarships.
What Led to the Decision?
During the fall 2023 season, Hor was serving as assistant coach for the Scotch Plains-Fanwood girls volleyball team. Midway through the season, Stack abruptly departed for undisclosed reasons on the day of a scheduled game, forcing its postponement. According a TAPintoSPF report, Hor chose to resign in solidarity with Stack, describing his choice as one made “with a clear conscience,” acknowledging potential consequences but believing loyalty to a colleague was paramount.
While Athletic Director Ryan Miller and Superintendent Dr. Joan Mast declined TapintoSPF’s request for comment, a district letter obtained by TapintoSPF explicitly cited Hor’s mid-season departure from the girls team as demonstrating “a lack of professionalism and commitment.” It emphasized that coaches must model “perseverance, teamwork, and responsibility” for student-athletes.
Hor countered that throughout his tenure he never missed a game, was never late to practice, and invested countless hours to build champions.
Most Recent Coaching Stint and Looking Ahead
After his exit from Scotch Plains-Fanwood, Hor spent the fall as an assistant coach at Mother Seton, where he helped the team win its first-ever state championship.
With his appointment at Ridge this week, the widely admired veteran coach is back at the helm of his own program again, looking to lead the Red Devils to new heights.