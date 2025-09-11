Clifton vs. Passaic: North Jersey’s Historic Rivalry Returns with Pride, History, and Playoff Hopes at Stake
The rivalry between these two SFC teams stretches back generations, with Thanksgiving Day battles once defining the holiday for many families in both towns. For Clifton, one of North Jersey’s largest schools, the Mustangs have built a reputation on physicality and depth, consistently fielding tough teams that reflect the grit of their community.
Christian Padilla was born and raised in Passaic, and played his little league football as well as his freshman season at Passaic High before transferring to Clifton. That's a common thread within this cross-town rivalry being that both home stadiums reside off Main Ave and a neighboring block, (Park Slope and Piaget for Clifton, River Drive for Passaic).
From the legendary 1981 Passaic squad that went unbeaten and ranked among the nation’s best, to Clifton’s powerhouse teams of the late 2000s and 2010s, the rivalry has been defined by moments of dominance and dramatic upsets.
A Rivalry Rooted in Thanksgiving Tradition
This rivalry wasn’t just about football—it was a Thanksgiving tradition from 1971-1974, a one-off in 1976, and from 1992 until the final game in 2019. A holiday showdown that generations of families looked forward to, this fixture ended, but its legacy looms large in both communities. This called for some great on-field performances with heightened drama, jaw-shattering hits, families at war, and marching band halftime performances.
Community, Culture, and Hot Dog Night
One of the most cherished customs tied to the rivalry was the Optimus Club’s “Hot Dog Night.” Held at the Clifton VFW, this unique gathering brought players, coaches, and fans from both schools together the night before the big game. Rivals on the field, they broke bread—or rather, hot dogs—off of it. It was a celebration of sportsmanship and unity, a reminder that while competition was fierce, respect ran just as deep. The last Hot Dog Night was held in 2015, and in the years that followed, the tradition shifted to a senior captains’ breakfast hosted at the home team’s school before game day.
Adding to the pageantry was the Turkey Bowl trophy, presented to the winning team at the conclusion of each Thanksgiving showdown. For players, hoisting that trophy wasn’t just about a single victory—it was about cementing their class in the long line of rivalry history. Families still recall the postgame photos, the smiles, and sometimes the tears that came with winning or losing the Turkey Bowl. Both teams had assigned offensive and defensive MVPs as well.
The Thanksgiving matchup was a staple, always seeming to deliver either a classic game or classic performance, and due to it being a late-season matchup, it saw that many season records would be set or broken. The final matchups between 2017 and 2019 saw a slew of records being broken by both Indian and Mustang greats. In 2017, Passaic QB Justin Mangual threw for 322 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for another 290 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-35 victory, earning him North Jersey Male Athlete of the Week.
Mangual was responsible for every score Passaic had that day but he wasn't alone as RB Deondre Tosen also ran for 100 yards and many other Indians provided a boost on an undermanned roster. In 2018 and 2019 Clifton returned the favor by setting single season rushing records back-to-back years with David Martinez's 1,597 (2018) being broken by Christian Boneparte's 1,604 (2019)
Legends, Records, and Classic Performances
Some other notable Thanksgiving Day stat-lines are
- Passaic DE Demond Baldwin recorded five sacks vs Clifton the first year it returned as the Thanksgiving game in 1992.
- Clifton QB Patrick Ferrera went 9-9 for 209 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-29 route of Passaic in 2011. His receiver Tim Brown hauled in three of the five scores with five receptions and 95 yards.
- The 2014 Turkey Bowl took place in blizzard like conditions and was a grind it out contest between both 0-9 Passaic and Clifton squads. Clifton WR Freddy Guiran led a 14 point comeback rushing for two touchdowns and adding another in the air to win 20-14.
- 2017 saw a duel with RB David Martinez recording an astounding 44 carries accumulating 269 yards and two touchdowns. Countering Martinez, Passaic's LB Kervin Coleman recorded 18 tackles (all-time high within rivalry) with one sack and a forced fumble of Martinez in the 4th quarter. Deondre Tosen added 11 tackles with a game sealing interception.
- 1997 went down to the wire with Passaic RB Jawan Anderson recording 203 yards in a 22-20 overtime duel.
From Ironhead Heyward to Dave Szott
There are other notable games and alumni outside of Thanksgiving Day within this rivalry. In 1983, Passaic High School was pegged the No. 3 team in the country and opened up with a 20-7 victory vs. future New York Jet Dave Szott, who at the time was a standout lineman for the Mustangs. Future Saints and Falcons running back Craig "Ironhead" Heyward was the head of a Passaic team in the midst of a three-peat dynasty. He opened 1983 with a 154-yard day on 36 carries, kick-starting an 11-0 state championship season.
Clifton owns the quantitative edge over Passaic with the all time record sitting at 55-38-5. It's arguable Passaic owns the qualitative edge with nailbiting wins like 2017, 1994, and even as early as a 7-0 win in 1955. These teams battled to ties in 1994 and 1988 showing the talent gap is as close as the teams' proximity.
Passaic Snaps Losing Streak in 2024 Clash
Their recent matchup took place on September 13, 2024, saw Passaic snap a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry with a gritty 14–5 win over Clifton. After trailing 5–0 at halftime, Passaic running back Justin Griffin powered the Indians with 31 carries for 200 yards and two touchdowns, while defensive back Aasod Adams sealed the victory with two key interceptions. The win not only gave Passaic bragging rights but also reminded both communities why this rivalry remains one of North Jersey’s most meaningful showdowns.
Similar to 2014 this battle is between two winless teams, as both Passaic and Clifton enter their rivalry clash at 0-2 and desperate for a victory to keep playoff hopes alive. Passaic will lean heavily on star running back Justin Griffin, who is just 119 yards away from surpassing Deondre Tosen for second on the school’s all-time rushing list, setting the stage for another potential milestone night in this storied rivalry.
Friday Night Showdown: Both Teams Seeking First Win
Clifton, meanwhile, is reeling after back-to-back rivalry losses to Ridgewood and Eastside and will be hungry to avoid an 0-3 start. With pride, history, and postseason stakes all on the line, all eyes will turn to Boverini Stadium in Clifton on Friday night at 7 p.m., where this historic rivalry adds another chapter.