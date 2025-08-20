High School

North Jersey Football Takes Over MetLife Stadium at SFC Media Day 2025

With 112 teams from six counties, the Super Football Conference’s Media Day gave fans a first look at powerhouse programs, rising stars, and Week 0 showdowns.

Introductory Sign at the 2025 SFC Media Day at MetLife Stadium.
Introductory Sign at the 2025 SFC Media Day at MetLife Stadium. / Kervin Coleman

MetLife Stadium was in a frenzy, but not with rawkus crowds, catches by Malik Nabers or Garrett Wilson, not even Kendrick Lamar or SZA. It was filled with 14-18 year old athletes who compelled interviewers throughout the venue as 112 teams made up of schools from six New Jersey counties and four conferences all came through to deliver some insight and previews of the looming 2025 season.

Media Day at MetLife Stadium
Players and Coaches in attendance gathered around, mingling in the booth of MetLife Stadium. / Kervin Coleman

Coaches and Players Share Their Stories

Bringing together coaches, players, and media from across North Jersey, the event sets the stage for one of the state’s most competitive conferences. With powerhouse programs, rising stars, and storylines that stretch from Bergen to Essex to Passaic County, SFC Media Day offers a first glimpse at the teams and athletes who will shape the fall under the Friday night lights.

Eastside Ghosts and Irvington Blue Knights
Paterson Eastside Ghosts Head Coach James Magazine and Irvington Blue Knights Head Coach Marco Soto at the podium conducting their previews. / Kervin Coleman

SFC: New Jersey’s Toughest Football Conference

The SFC, spanning Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Union counties, is widely regarded as the most competitive football conference in New Jersey. Powerhouse programs like Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco Prep, St. Joseph (Montvale), and Seton Hall Prep share the stage with rising public-school contenders eager to make noise on a statewide level.

Tradition Meets the Big Stage

Beyond the interviews and photo ops, the day is a celebration of high school football culture in North Jersey. The iconic backdrop of MetLife Stadium adds even more weight to the event, symbolizing the bridge between local Friday night lights and the dream of playing on football’s biggest stage.

SFC Media Day
From Left to Right: Rising Senior RB Justin Griffin, Junior LB/FB Ryan Valdez, Senior QB/DB Shareef Griggs, and reigning SFC-Freedom Blue Coach of The Year and Head Coach of the Passaic Indians Mark Dupree at the panel. / Kervin Coleman

Spotlight on Top Programs and Storylines

Some of the other top programs in attendance were the reigning North Group 5 runner-up Union City Soaring Eagles, North Group 3 Reigning Champions Old Tappan Golden Knights, as well as rebuilding programs such as the Fairlawn Cutters and Clifton Mustangs. As the curtain rises on 2025, SFC Media Day reminded everyone why North Jersey high school football is special: the tradition, the rivalries, and the drive to be great on the state’s biggest stage.

Week 0 Matchups to Watch

  • Ridgewood @ Clifton – Aug 28 – Kickoff: 7:00 PM
    A marquee North Jersey rivalry featuring two physical, playoff-tested programs.
  • Hackensack @ Passaic – Aug 28 – Kickoff: 6:00 PM
    A historic clash between two storied programs and a rematch of last year's week 0 duel, setting the tone for both squads.
  • Nutley @ River Dell – Aug 28 – Kickoff: 6:00 PM
    A matchup between two tough Essex and Bergen County programs, both eager to open the season with a statement
Kervin Coleman
KERVIN COLEMAN

Kervin Coleman is from Passaic, New Jersey, and a graduate of Kean University with a Bachelor's degree in Communications Journalism. He is also a former college athlete, playing middle and outside linebacker. He has a strong passion for journalism through experience and dedication, and the goal is to showcase those abilities and make an impact on the sports journalism landscape. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

