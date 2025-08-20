North Jersey Football Takes Over MetLife Stadium at SFC Media Day 2025
MetLife Stadium was in a frenzy, but not with rawkus crowds, catches by Malik Nabers or Garrett Wilson, not even Kendrick Lamar or SZA. It was filled with 14-18 year old athletes who compelled interviewers throughout the venue as 112 teams made up of schools from six New Jersey counties and four conferences all came through to deliver some insight and previews of the looming 2025 season.
Coaches and Players Share Their Stories
Bringing together coaches, players, and media from across North Jersey, the event sets the stage for one of the state’s most competitive conferences. With powerhouse programs, rising stars, and storylines that stretch from Bergen to Essex to Passaic County, SFC Media Day offers a first glimpse at the teams and athletes who will shape the fall under the Friday night lights.
SFC: New Jersey’s Toughest Football Conference
The SFC, spanning Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Union counties, is widely regarded as the most competitive football conference in New Jersey. Powerhouse programs like Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco Prep, St. Joseph (Montvale), and Seton Hall Prep share the stage with rising public-school contenders eager to make noise on a statewide level.
Tradition Meets the Big Stage
Beyond the interviews and photo ops, the day is a celebration of high school football culture in North Jersey. The iconic backdrop of MetLife Stadium adds even more weight to the event, symbolizing the bridge between local Friday night lights and the dream of playing on football’s biggest stage.
Spotlight on Top Programs and Storylines
Some of the other top programs in attendance were the reigning North Group 5 runner-up Union City Soaring Eagles, North Group 3 Reigning Champions Old Tappan Golden Knights, as well as rebuilding programs such as the Fairlawn Cutters and Clifton Mustangs. As the curtain rises on 2025, SFC Media Day reminded everyone why North Jersey high school football is special: the tradition, the rivalries, and the drive to be great on the state’s biggest stage.
Week 0 Matchups to Watch
- Ridgewood @ Clifton – Aug 28 – Kickoff: 7:00 PM
A marquee North Jersey rivalry featuring two physical, playoff-tested programs.
- Hackensack @ Passaic – Aug 28 – Kickoff: 6:00 PM
A historic clash between two storied programs and a rematch of last year's week 0 duel, setting the tone for both squads.
- Nutley @ River Dell – Aug 28 – Kickoff: 6:00 PM
A matchup between two tough Essex and Bergen County programs, both eager to open the season with a statement