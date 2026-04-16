St. Augustine Prep has turned to a proven winner to lead its football program, hiring Bill Belton who is coming off a highly successful four-year run at Winslow Township High School.

Former Penn State Star Running Back

A former standout running back at Penn State, Belton compiled a 42-9 record (.824) at Winslow, including back-to-back state championships in 2024 and 2025. In 2024, the Eagles completed a perfect 14-0 season, followed by a 12-2 campaign last season, establishing themselves as one of New Jersey's top programs and finishing 4th in the final High School on SI State Football Rankings.

Leaving His High School Alma Mater on a High Note

In 2025, Winslow, which is Belton’s alma mater, successfully defended its Group 4 state title, finishing the season on an 11-game winning streak. In the championship game, the Eagles overcame a deficit to defeat Ramapo, 34-21 at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium. Junior quarterback Jalen Parker threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing 107 career touchdown passes to become the state’s career leader. Wide receiver Quayd Hendryx caught five passes for 165 yards, scoring twice, including an 87-yard kickoff return.

On defense, Cinque Matthews and Rob Carstarphen anchored a unit that allowed just 162 points in 14 games, including three shutouts. Winslow averaged 36 points per game and proved that their mix of offensive firepower and defensive discipline is tough for any opponent.

A Leader whose Teams Display Brains and Brawn

Belton’s Winslow tenure extended well beyond wins and losses as more than 30 of his players advanced to the college level during his time there. Academically, the program showed steady improvement under his leadership, with a consistent rise in team GPA.

“Coach Belton embodies the values of St. Augustine Prep,” said Athletic Director Mike Rizzo. “His understanding of the game, combined with his dedication to mentoring young men, makes him the right leader for our program moving forward.”

Difficult Exit from Winslow

Belton acknowledged that leaving Winslow was not an easy decision.

“It was really difficult breaking the news to my players at Winslow,” he said. “Any time you’re at a place where you grew up and have a big impact on the young men there, I think it’s always tough to get up and go but you have to do what’s best for you and your family.”

He pointed to the relationships built within the program as the toughest part of the transition.

“We built something great there so to leave the kids, and all the parents and supporters there, it’s a really tough thing to do,” he added.

Staff Continuity, System in Place

Belton will bring key members of his Winslow coaching staff with him, including defensive coordinator Myles Nash and wide receivers coach Everett Wormley, both former players at Rutgers.

That continuity should help ease the transition as the new staff gets established.

In terms of scheme, Belton does not expect major changes.

“In terms of the systems we’ll run, it will be about the same but we’ll tailor it to the talent with what we have,” he said. “We’re not going to go from our spread offense to something different, we’ll be right along the lines of what we were doing at Winslow.”

Fit at St. Augustine Prep

Belton said his early impressions of St. Augustine Prep, a tradition-laden program coming off a 7-4 season, made the decision easier.

“St. Augustine is just a beautiful place to be,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think they have a lot of good things going on down there as far as what they do. The administration has been great since the day that we met.”

He emphasized the combination of academics and athletics as a key factor.

“I think it’s just a wonderful place to be, a place where kids can play a high level of football while getting a great education.”