Duke Basketball Commit Repeats as New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year

Deron Rippey Jr. was named the 2025-26 New Jersey Boys Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year this week, becoming a repeat winner. At Blair Academy, Rippey helped steer the Buccaneers to a 30-2 record, their third straight Prep Open State Tournament title, and a runner-up finish at the National Prep Championships.

Rippey averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while impacting both ends of the floor. On top of that, he earned McDonald’s All-American honors, made the Naismith Award finalist list, and sits at No. 10 nationally in the 2026 class per 247Sports, where he is rated the nation's top point guard and New Jersey’s best player.

Growth Into a Complete Guard

Over the course of his high school career, Rippey developed into a more consistent shooter and dependable playmaker who keeps his team organized and moving in the right direction. Those improvements showed up clearly at Blair, where he regularly faced national-level competition. As a junior he averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds and recorded a triple-double in the state title game. His senior year carried that momentum forward with sharper decision-making and steadier production.

Commitment Timing and Fit With the Blue Devils

Rippey committed to Duke back in December, choosing the Blue Devils over NC State, Miami, Tennessee and Texas, among others, and was one of the final major decisions for Scheyer’s 2026 class. That late decision had been building for some time as Duke had been high on him for a while because of the two-way impact he brings. In a program that has turned out several productive guards in recent years, Rippey looks like a strong fit.

More Than Just Basketball

The Gatorade award also takes into account what a player does away from the court, and Rippey checks those boxes too. He maintains an A-minus GPA while staying involved in the community - helping with toy drives, volunteering at food kitchens and shelters, and working with younger kids on the basketball court. Teammates and coaches describe him as a leader who brings energy every day, holds people accountable, while maintaing a strong presence within the program. In a state loaded with talent, those qualities helped him stand out as the clear choice for the top honor once again.

Next Stop: Durham and the ACC

With high school coming to a close, Rippey is turning his attention to Duke and the challenges waiting in the ACC. His combination of defensive intensity, speed in the open floor, and steadily improving skill set should give him a chance to contribute early. The repeat Gatorade Player of the Year nod in New Jersey further reinforced that Scheyer landed a high-upside guard who knows how to win. After climbing the rankings on the Adidas 3SSB circuit and delivering at Blair Academy, Rippey has shown he can handle tough environments and keep getting better. Cameron Indoor Stadium will be the next test, and from everything he has displayed thus far in his career, he looks to be equal to the task.