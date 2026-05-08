Legendary Princess Anne coach Darnell Dozier Retires After 793 wins, 16 titles

One of the most decorated girls' basketball coaching tenures in Virginia high school history is over.

The End of a Historic Run

Princess Anne High School girls basketball coach Darnell Dozier, who once served as the school's beloved security officer, announced his retirement from coaching earlier this week. According to the Virginian-Pilot, Dozier informed the players and Princess Anne athletic director, Jauron Brumage, of his retirement on Monday.

Brumage did not offer a reason for Dozier’s retirement and Dozier has not publicly commented.

A Record of Dominance

Dozier guided the Virginia Beach, Va., school to 793 victories and 16 state public championships in 31 seasons. The Cavaliers (28-0), who won their seventh Class 5 state title in eight seasons, finished 13th in the final High School On SI national Top 25 rankings and No. 1 in Virginia.

Princess Anne's sustained dominance for three decades, under Dozier, and 16 titles, puts the program in rarified air for a public school, not only in Virginia but across the nation.

Prior to taking over on the Princess Anne bench his only coaching experience was in New Jersey on the AAU circuit and one season as an assistant for a high school in Pennsylvania. Most of his adult life, up to that point, was spent in the Army before serving as a prison guard.

A Program Built on Winning

Princess Anne has won 71 straight decisions. The Cavaliers have won a state title in 12 of the last 13 seasons. His teams have produced a steady pipeline of Division I college-bound talent. His team's rarely relied on a single star player. Instead they were deep, disciplined and consistent. Dozier also prided himself on the relentless defensive pressure his squads were able to deploy.

“When girls say they want to play for me, I tell them that you will do things you’ve never done before,” Dozier told the Pilot in 2018. “Duck walks, push-ups, sit-ups. You’re going to run bleachers. You’re going to run two miles every day. You’re going to practice on Saturday and during the summer. You’re going to lift weights. If you aren’t willing to do the work, to give us everything you’ve got every second you’re on the court, you aren’t playing here."

A Successor Expected to Be Names Soon

Brumage told the Virginian-Pilot details about Dozier’s successor “will be coming in the very near future.”

“It’s been an amazing ride,” said Brumage. “My first thoughts are about how appreciative we are for what he’s done for Princess Anne High School, but also what he’s done for girls basketball in the state of Virginia. It’s unprecedented and probably won’t be matched, and we are in awe of what he has done.”