Fair Lawn-Dumont-Bergenfield senior Mike Ferrante finding scoring ‘groove’ with friends
Fair Lawn-Dumont-Bergenfield (New Jersey) boys hockey captain Mike Ferrante had to think for a moment about the last time he produced seven points in a game.
“When did I do that?” Ferrante asked before Wednesday’s practice at MSU-Red Hawk Rink in Little Falls, New Jersey.
Well, two days earlier, during a 13-5 victory over Old Tappan.
“Oh, yeah,” he said.
The senior center also didn’t realize, in back-to-back games, he registered seven- and six-point efforts.
“Was it?” Ferrante asked.
10 Questions with Fair Lawn-Dumont-Bergenfield senior Mike Ferrante
Talk about humble leadership.
Sparked by the friend's line of Ferrante, senior Sam Platsman and junior Dylan Ferlanti, Fair Lawn rebounded from a disappointing start to the season. A team meeting helped spur a turnaround.
“We got sick of (losing) and bought into the coaching,” said Ferrante, who compiled 22 goals among 52 points in 15 outings.
Mike Ferrante: ‘Everything Feels Good’
Ferrante knew Fair Lawn, the defending Big North Conference Silver Cup champions, was better than its 2-4 start. Along with the alternate captains, Ferrante called for an after-school get-together. Not to assess blame, but to accept it.
"We had a team meeting that the captains called,” Ferrante said. “We went over what we can do better as captains and we took advice.”
After the sit-down and fueled by the top line, Fair Lawn took off, claiming five straight and eight of nine, including a 5-2 decision over the defending public state champion Northern Highlands on Jan. 6.
With Ferrante generating three assists and goalie Jack Feinstein turning aside 47 shots, coach Kevin Geist called the effort “a massive win, a program win.”
Fair Lawn (10-5 overall) carries a three-game winning streak into Friday’s nonconference matchup against the host Hoboken Redwings (9-4-2).
Hoboken’s defensive gameplan likely will focus on shutting down Ferrante, who has compiled 13 points in his past two outings. On Monday, he scored one goal and was credited with six assists. On Jan. 17, the college prospect notched two goals and four assists in a victory over River Dell-Westwood-Emerson.
“Everything feels good, everything is clicking,” Ferrante said. “I’m in my groove right now.”
Little Help From Ferrante’s Friends
Ferrante’s recent groove has been aided by “great friends,” Ferlanti and Platsman. The trio has formed a scoring line for the past three seasons and “we hang out every day,” Ferrante said.
Ferlanti ranks second in team scoring with 21 goals and 21 assists and Platsman compiled 12 goals among 28 points.
Along with the remainder of the locker room, the members of the top line bought into the turnaround team meeting.
“This is a team game and we have to win as one,” Ferrante said. “We now have that.
“The team has gelled.”
Known for watching game and practice videos to analyze, “what I did right and what I did wrong,” Ferrante continues targeting opportunities to compete at the college level. He said he has mostly engaged in talks with coaches from Stockton University, an American Collegiate Hockey Association program based in Galloway, New Jersey.
“I’ve personally known him since before high school,” Geist said. “I’ll be sad to see him graduate.”