Glassboro Star Xavier Sabb Named New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year After His Team's Perfect Season
Fresh off guiding Glassboro High School to a 14-0 record and it's second consecutive NJSIAA Group 1 state championship, Xavier Sabb capped his remarkable season with one more accolade — one that resonates far beyond the final whistle. On Friday, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior was named the 2025-26 Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year.
As part of Gatorade’s nationwide initiative to break down barriers and expand access in youth sports, each Player of the Year receives a grant to award to a social-impact organization of their choosing—an opportunity Sabb has embraced with the same enthusiasm he brings to Friday nights under the lights.
A Season of Rare Versatility
Already regarded by many as New Jersey’s premier prospect in the Class of 2027, Sabb authored a junior campaign that borders on the cinematic. He led the Bulldogs, which finished No. 5 in the final High School on SI Top 25 State Rankings, with 59 receptions for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns, a stat line that only hints at the ways he influenced games. He added two rushing scores, tossed a touchdown pass, and found the end zone on both kickoff and punt returns.
Defensively, he registered 15 tackles and four interceptions, displaying the the instincts and physicality that make him one of the region’s most coveted defensive backs.
Shining on the Biggest Stage
When the stage widened at SHI Stadium, Sabb remained undeterred. In the Group 1 state final at Rutgers, where Glassboro topped Cedar Grove, 29–14, he contributed five receptions, helping the Bulldogs extend their state-best winning streak to 27 games. The performance was emblematic of Sabb’s season.
Leadership Beyond the State Line
But for all the fireworks Sabb provides on the field, the accolades tell only half the story. Off it, he maintains an A-minus average and volunteers as a youth football coach.
“Xavier is a tremendous football player and an even better representative of his team,” Schalick coach Kevin Leamy said in the release.
“He’s electric with the ball in his hands—a true game-changer who can score from anywhere on the field. But what makes him stand out is how complete his game is. He’s a willing blocker, a physical and instinctive defender, and a leader who clearly elevates everyone around him.”
A Rising Star With More to Write
In Glassboro, they’ve long known Sabb as the player who can tilt a field. The Gatorade honor affirms what Bulldogs supporters have witnessed for three unforgettable seasons: a rare blend of talent, drive, and humility—an athlete equally committed to excellence and to the people who helped him pursue it.
With one year still ahead of him, Sabb’s story is far from finished. But if the past is any indication, the chapters to come will be every bit as compelling.