How Many of the 14 New Jersey High School Quarterbacks, Who Played in the NFL, Can You Name?
For the second time in three months, a former South Jersey high school football standout has been traded to an NFL team grappling with injuries at the critical quarterback position.
On August 25, the Las Vegas Raiders acquired Kenny Pickett from the Cleveland Browns after their backup quarterback, Aidan O’Connell, fractured his throwing wrist. The Raiders sought an experienced quarterback to bolster their roster.
Now, Joe Flacco, the Super Bowl XLVII MVP, has been traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, a team aiming for a playoff run. The Audubon High School alum will start for his sixth NFL team.
Quarterback Injuries Reshaping the NFL
Five weeks into the 2025 NFL season, numerous teams have faced quarterback injuries, both short-term and extended, altering the league’s landscape and playoff outlook. While the Baltimore Ravens are without two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson for an uncertain duration, teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings have relied on backup quarterbacks for several games.
After the Cincinnati Bengals lost starting quarterback Joe Burrow, they turned to three-year backup Jake Browning. However, Browning has struggled, throwing eight interceptions in his last four games this season.
Bengals Trade for South Jersey’s Flacco
At 40, Joe Flacco becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to start for the Bengals, Browns, and Ravens. This marks only the third time this century a quarterback was traded within a division (Donovan McNabb from Philadelphia to Washington, Drew Bledsoe from New England to Buffalo). The Audubon High School graduate struggled in four starts for the Browns, posting a 1-3 record with two touchdowns and six interceptions, the third-most in the NFL this season. Cincinnati hopes a fresh environment and stronger offensive support will spark a final strong performance from Flacco.
Only 1% of High School Players Reach the NFL
Only one percent of high school football players make it to the NFL, and with just 32 teams, starting quarterback roles are rare. Below is a list of the 14 quarterbacks from New Jersey high schools who played in NFL games.
How Many of the 14 Can You Name?
Joe Flacco
High School: Audubon
College: Pittsburgh/Delaware
The Super Bowl XLVII MVP graduated from Audubon High School. Drafted 18th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in 2008 after attending Pittsburgh and Delaware, Flacco started 163 games for the Ravens (2008-2018), eight for the Denver Broncos (2019), nine for the New York Jets (2020-2022), five for the Cleveland Browns (2023), and played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024. He has 257 career touchdown passes over 17 NFL seasons.
Joe Theismann
High School: South River
College: Notre Dame
After graduating from South River High School in 1967 and starring at Notre Dame, Theismann played 12 seasons for the Washington Redskins (1974-1985). He appeared in 124 games, won the 1983 NFL MVP Award, started in two Super Bowls, and led his team to victory in Super Bowl XVII, throwing 160 career touchdown passes.
Neil O’Donnell
High School: Madison
College: Maryland
A Madison High School graduate, O’Donnell played at Maryland before a 14-year NFL career. Drafted in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1990, he started 61 games, including Super Bowl XXX. He also started 20 games for the New York Jets (1996-1997), 13 for the Cincinnati Bengals (1998), and eight for the Tennessee Titans (1999-2003), throwing 120 career touchdowns.
Chris Simms
High School: Ramapo
College: Texas
Son of New York Giants legend Phil Simms, Chris, a left-handed quarterback, graduated from Ramapo High School. Drafted in the third round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003 after playing at Texas, he started 15 games for the Bucs before injuries stalled his career. He also played for the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans, starting 16 games with 12 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over seven seasons.
Matt Simms
High School: Don Bosco Prep
College: Tennessee/Louisville
Phil Simms’ other son, Matt, graduated from Don Bosco Prep and played college football at Louisville and Tennessee. Signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2012, he played in four games, with two career starts, and threw one touchdown.
Frank Tripucka
High School: Bloomfield
College: Notre Dame
The first starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Tripucka graduated from Bloomfield High School. Selected ninth overall in the 1949 AFL Draft from Notre Dame, he started 40 games for the Broncos (1960-1963), six for the Chicago Cardinals (1950-1952), six for the Dallas Texans (1952), and four for the Detroit Lions (1949), also playing in the CFL. His son Kelly was a top player in the NBA and at Notre Dame.
Ray Lucas
High School: Harrison
College: Rutgers
A Harrison High School graduate who played at Rutgers, Lucas had an eight-year NFL career. He started nine games for the New York Jets (1997-2000) and six for the Miami Dolphins (2001-2002), with a career-high 14 touchdown passes in 1999. A favorite of Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, Lucas played for him with both the Patriots and Jets.
P.J. Walker
High School: Elizabeth
College: Temple
After graduating from Elizabeth High School and playing at Temple, Walker started seven games for the Carolina Panthers (2020-2022) and two for the Cleveland Browns (2023). He was in the Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 NFL preseason camp. For his career, Walker completed 185-339 passes (54.6%) for 2,135 yards with six touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Kenny Pickett
High School: Ocean Township
College: Pittsburgh
An Ocean Township High School graduate, Pickett played at Pittsburgh and was drafted 20th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. He started 24 games in 2022 and 2023 and was a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, part of their Super Bowl LIX-winning team. For his career, Pickett has completed 471-755 passes for 4,765 yards with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Joe Callahan
High School: Holy Spirit
College: Wesley
A Holy Spirit High School graduate, Callahan led the Spartans to the 2011 Non-Public Group II NJ State title. After playing at Wesley College, a Division III program in Dover, Del. (now known as Delaware State University which plays FCS football), Callahan signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016, appearing in one game in 2017. He later joined the coaching staff at Holy Spirit High School.
Glenn Foley
High School: Cherry Hill East
College: Boston College
A Cherry Hill East graduate, Foley played at Boston College and was drafted in the seventh round by the New York Jets in 1994. He started eight games over five seasons with the Jets and one for the Seattle Seahawks in 1999, finishing with 2,469 career passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 21 games over six seasons.
Anthony Brown
High School: St. John Vianney
College: Boston College/Oregon
A St. John Vianney graduate, Brown played at Boston College and Oregon. He played in two games with one start for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 and was with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 NFL preseason.
Tommy DeVito
High School: Don Bosco Prep
College: Syracuse/Illinois
A Don Bosco Prep graduate, DeVito played at Syracuse and Illinois. He started six games for the New York Giants in 2023, throwing eight touchdown passes, and is now a member of the New England Patriots. For his career, DeVito has completed 145-222 passes (65.3%) for 1,358 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
Bob Davis
High School: Neptune
College: Virginia
A Neptune High School graduate, Davis was drafted in the second round by the Houston Oilers in 1967 from Virginia. He started eight games for Houston and eight for the New York Jets, recording 14 touchdowns and 23 interceptions for 1,553 yards in 40 games over seven seasons.
Note: The late Dwayne Haskins was originally from Highland Park, NJ, but attended the Bullis School in Maryland and played at Ohio State. Drafted 15th overall by the Washington Redskins in 2019, he started 13 games over two seasons. After joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, Haskins tragically passed away at the age of 24.