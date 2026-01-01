Former Iowa High School Quarterback, Endorsed By Tom Brady, Joins Miami Dolphins
A former Iowa high school football standout who was endorsed by NFL legend Tom Brady has found a new home.
Cam Miller, who starred at Solon High School before a championship career with North Dakota State, has been signed off the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders by the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.
Cam Miller Receive Endorsement From Tom Brady
Miller was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders and former Super Bowl winning quarterback, scouted and gave his approval of the selection.
According to the agent for Miller, the 24-year-old will be on the active roster for the final week of the regular season.
Miller played in all three preseason games for the Raiders this past season, completing 20 of 37 passes for 203 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was waived and added to the practice squad after the team signed Kenny Pickett.
Miller was a three-year starter at Solon, setting multiple school records while going 32-3 overall. He finished with 5,894 yards passing and 79 touchdowns, adding 1,184 yards rushing and 16 more scores.
As a senior, Miller threw for 2,436 yards with 28 touchdowns, rushing for another 840 and 12 scores. Solon made three state tournament appearances with him at the controls, placing second in 2019 and reaching the semifinals in 2017.
Former Iowa High School Standout Set Several Records At North Dakota State
Miller took over at North Dakota State as a freshman, leading them to the playoffs. He won FCS national championships with the Bison in both 2021 and 2024, finishing with a career record of 45-11.
To go along with his high school records, Miller set records at North Dakota State for total offense (11,998 yards), pass completion percentage (.694), passing completions (759) and yards (9,721).