Marquis Webb Takes Over St. Joseph Regional Basketball, Aiming to Build Big North Contender

Marquis Webb is stepping into his next challenge.

The Morristown-Beard School head coach has been named the new boys' basketball coach at St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, tasked with elevating the Green Knights’ program in the United Division of Big North Conference, arguably the New Jersey's most competitive conference.

Looking to Match Football’s Success

“I’m just looking to reestablish the program to where it once was,” Webb said. “In terms of basketball, we’re looking to lift it up to those same standards that our football program has.”

St. Joseph, under veteran head coach and alumnus Augie Hoffmann, celebrated a landmark season in 2025 as the Green Knights completed a 10-2 season by capturing the Non-Public A state championship with a 24-21 win over Don Bosco Prep. This victory allowed St. Joseph to be named the No. 1 team in the Final High School On SI State Football Rankings.

A Program Builder

Webb arrives with a track record of building programs. At Morristown-Beard, he inherited a team that went 5-17 in 2023–24 before quickly engineering a turnaround. The Crimson went 17–4 the following year and 20–11 this past season, capturing a Prep B Tournament championship along the way and finishing 42–32 over Webb’s three seasons.

“Establishing a new standard starts with what’s in the locker room,” Webb said. “It’s relationships, accountability, and the work you put in during the offseason. High school basketball doesn’t start in November – it starts now.”

Before taking over at Morristown-Beard, Webb built a powerhouse at Paterson Eastside High School. From 2019–20 through 2022–23, his teams posted records of 14–14, 10–3, 22–6, and 29–2, the final season ending with a Group 4 state championship. His four-year mark at Eastside stood at 75–25, earning him multiple Coach of the Year honors.

“My teams will reflect what I stand for,” Webb said. “We’ll be organized, we’ll defend, and we’ll get out in transition. It’s a fun style, but it requires discipline and conditioning.”

Now, he brings that same approach to St. Joseph, where immediate competition will come against programs like Bergen Catholic and Don Bosco Prep.

“Our immediate goal is to compete,” Webb said. “It starts with getting in the gym, developing individually, and then building toward team success.”

Paterson Catholic: Where It All Began

Long before he was rebuilding programs, Webb was a cornerstone player at Paterson Catholic High School.

A four-year starter from 1999 to 2003, Webb developed into one of the most complete guards in the state. By the end of his junior year, he had already surpassed 1,200 career points, but his value extended far beyond scoring.

During his standout 2001–02 season, Webb averaged 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 3.2 steals per game while knocking down 71 three-pointers. He impacted every phase of the game.

“I always believed in doing whatever the team needed,” Webb said. “Scoring was part of it, but I took just as much pride in defending, rebounding, and getting my teammates involved.”

That approach helped Paterson Catholic to a 23–3 record, a Passaic County Tournament championship, and a trip to the North Jersey, Parochial A final.

“I felt like my job was to lead with energy,” Webb said. “If I played hard and stayed locked in, everyone else followed.”

His performance earned him All-State honors, first-team All-Passaic County recognition, and national recruiting attention. His legacy was later cemented with the rare honor of having his jersey retired.

Rutgers Career Built on Reliability and Defense

At Rutgers University, Webb carried that same mindset into the college game.

From 2003 to 2007, he became one of the Scarlet Knights’ most dependable players, known for guarding the opponent’s top scorer and making winning plays. As a freshman, he contributed to Rutgers’ 2003–04 NIT championship run, helping the team finish 20–13 and shined on the stage at Madison Square Garden.

“Every night, I knew I had a responsibility on the defensive end,” Webb said. “I embraced that challenge.”

Over four seasons, Webb totaled 1,026 points, 305 assists, 117 steals, and 305 rebounds, finishing among the program’s all-time leaders while shooting 78.5 percent from the free-throw line.

“I didn’t need to be the headline,” Webb said. “I just wanted to be someone my teammates could count on.”

That steady, team-first approach now defines him as a coach.

“Winning plays don’t always show up in stats,” Webb said. “But they’re the difference. That’s what I’ve always believed, and that’s what I’ll continue to teach.”

From Paterson Catholic standout to Rutgers mainstay to proven program builder, Webb now takes over at St. Joseph with a clear plan and a consistent message – defend, develop, and compete.