New Jersey community, high school football team mourns loss of budding star killed by gunfire
The New Jersey community of Camden is mourning the loss of a budding sophomore football star who was killed by gunfire Friday night.
According to 6ActionNews, an ABC affiliate, Xyere Brooks, of KIPP Cooper Norcross High School, was killed reportedly accidentally after a group of juvenile friends gathered in the afternoon at a Camden apartment.
"She put the gun to his head, and I guess she didn't expect it to go off,” Brooks’ brother Manazh Tompkins told the news station. “To make a long story short, the gun went off on my brother, and he's no longer here with us.”
A vigil and balloon release for the fallen 16-year-old at the KIPP football field Monday brought hundreds of community members, including teammates, students, friends and family.
“The fact is Xyere gave so much to this community, so much to the people around him,” his sister Verniyah Oliphant told the news station. “Him given this in return wasn’t fair at all.”
His head coach James Topkins told the news station that Brooks was one of the top 2027 running back prospects in South New Jersey, and already getting interest from Division I colleges. He led the Titans to their first playoff win in school history
According to his player profile on MaxPreps, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound Class of 2027 running back rushed 58 times for 392 yards and six touchdowns last season.
“We’re going to take it one day at a time and do the best we can to honor him, support his families, support the rest of his team and honor his name the best that we can,” Topkins said.
As of Monday, no criminal charges have been filed.