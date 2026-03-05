Top Iowa High School Football RB Commits To Iowa State

One of the top Iowa high school football running backs has announced his college future.

Isaiah Hansen, a junior at Newton High School, committed to Iowa State on Wednesday night. Hansen made his announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a simple post in which he wrote, “100% committed go Cyclones.”

As a junior, Hansen rushed 165 times for 1,337 yards, scoring 18 touchdowns for the Cardinals, who reached the Class 4A state semifinals. He also recorded 15 receptions for 216 yards and another score.

Hansen had 239 yards rushing and five touchdowns with five receptions for 48 yards as a sophomore at Newton.

He ran for 66 yards in the loss to eventual state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier after going for 91 with two touchdowns on just seven carries in the quarterfinals vs. Gilbert.

Future Iowa State Cyclone Poised For Big Senior Season

With the loss of quarterback Caden Klein and top wide receiver Finn Martin to graduation, Hansen will be the top offensive weapon for the Cardinals in 2026.

Hansen ranked sixth in all of 4A in rushing yards last year and was tied for third in rushing touchdowns.